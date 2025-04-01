Chelsy Davy's children have the blondest hair in personal new photo 

Chelsy Davy sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared an adorable snapshot featuring her two rarely-seen children.

Taking to Instagram on Mother's Day, the businesswoman uploaded a radiant photo of herself at the beach with her two young children, Leo and Chloe. The picture showed the mother-of-two beaming from ear to ear as she stood on the shoreline while holding Chloe in the crook of one arm. She had her other arm placed on her son's shoulder.

For the special photoshoot, Chelsy, 39, looked elegant dressed in a beach-ready ensemble consisting of cream shorts and a striped linen shirt.

She had her blonde locks secured in half-up, half-down style and accessorised with a cluster of gold necklaces, a plethora of dainty rings and a nude manicure. Chloe looked adorable dressed in a white broderie sundress while Leo melted hearts in a white linen shirt.

A caption read: "Happy Mother's Day to all those celebrating in the UK today [yellow heart emoji] Sending so much love."

Fans and friends were quick to share heartfelt messages in the comments section, with one writing: "A beautiful image of genuine pride and love for your children," while a second noted: "Beautiful natural photo," and a third chimed in: "Gorgeous! Happy Mother's Day."

Chelsy shares her two children with her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott whom she wed in 2022, shortly after welcoming their son into the world. They went on to welcome their daughter Chloe in 2024.

The businesswoman is notoriously private about her family life and only confirmed that she'd welcomed her second child in September last year.

In a post shared to mark the launch of her new jewellery collection, Chelsy wrote: "POV: it's been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you're mega-excited to be back in the game. Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do."

The mother-of-two famously dated Prince Harry from 2004 to 2009. According to Prince Harry, the former couple parted ways owing to media intrusion. In his memoir, Spare, the Duke explained how they had "no choice" but to call it quits.

"We had all the same problems, nothing had been solved. Also, Chels wanted to travel, have fun and be young, but I was once again on a path to war.

"I'd soon be shipping off. If we stayed together, we'd be lucky to see each other a handful of times over the next two years, and that was no kind of relationship... Goodbye Chels."