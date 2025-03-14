Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy shares incredibly rare photo with mum Beverley ahead of special day

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, shared an incredibly rare photo alongside her mum on Friday.

The 39-year-old was seen beaming alongside her lookalike mum, Beverley, in a series of stunning photos promoting her Mother's Day range for her jewellery brand, Aya. The pair couldn't have looked closer in the sweet images, as they beamed together, wearing stunning pieces from the collection.

Chelsy looked stunning in the shots, wearing a pair of blue skinny jeans and a laid-back white linen shirt. Meanwhile, Beverley looked beautiful, donning a pair of white linen shorts and a pink blouse.

Friends and fans of Chelsy couldn't wait to weigh in with sweet comments. "Mama Bev!! I love these," one follower wrote, alongside two red love heart emojis. A second added: "That's your mother? I thought it was your friend. How beautiful you both are!"

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "What an amazing Mother and Daughter picture – you are amazing, Chelsy; you should be very proud of your success. Your jewellery is absolutely breathtaking," alongside a red love heart and heart eyes emoji.

Since her days dating the Duke of Sussex between 2004 and 2011, Chelsy has lived an idyllic life in Chiswick, where it is reported she lives with her husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott. The couple share two children, Leo, who was born in May 2022.

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their daughter, Chloe, last year. The arrival of their children, as well as details of the couple's wedding, were kept incredibly private, with the news being revealed months after the fact.

Chelsy opened her jewellery brand, Aya, back in 2016 after gaining her diploma in gemology from the Gemological Institute of America. Prior to that, Chelsy gained two degrees: an economics degree from the University of Cape Town and a law degree from the University of Leeds.According to the official website of the luxe company: "[The] range captures the beauty of Africa through its rare and precious gemstones and exquisite African craftsmanship, so that each piece of AYA jewellery embodies the unique charm of Africa."

Chelsy's relationship with Harry

Since the couple dated in their early 20s, Chelsy and Harry have remained close friends, with Chelsy and her husband being guests at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018.

The same year, Chelsy told The Times that she and Harry "will always be friends."