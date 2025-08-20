Countess Karen Spencer reveals new home and impressive party following divorce from Charles Spencer

Countess Spencer, Karen Spencer has shared the first photos of what will be her new home following her split from Earl Charles Spencer.

During their relationship the former couple lived at his ancestral home of Althorp, Northamptonshire. Countess Karen would regularly entertain followers with insights into the impressive country home's history as well as the way that she tended to the animals that also called its grounds home.

On Wednesday, she shared gorgeous photos of her new property, which featured a never-ending garden that will be perfect for her sheep. The images featured an outdoors eating section, which was all made up with glasses and napkins for an event. The final image featured several outdoor tents as the sun set behind the scene.

In her caption, the 53-year-old also revealed a fun-sounding party that she had hosted at her new home, sharing: "Exciting update, I bought a house! It's official, paperwork was signed yesterday. It's a beautiful and peaceful home in gorgeous Northamptonshire, surrounded by nature, and a wonderful community of friends.

"Although we don't move in till October, on June 21st the seller kindly let me host my summer solstice party there. So special to kick off the first of many gatherings with loved ones. The lovely Amaryllis @amaryllis_fraser led a serene meditation and the very talented Rose Wild @roseinthewildwellness spoiled us with a sound bath.

"In the pics, you have a peek at the incredible grounds, the outdoor dining area set for @oscarjamessterling ‘s feast, Amaryllis getting ready for us to arrive, and just to the right in that pic a glimpse of the tents where we slept. Can’t wait to share more from here soon."

Countess Karen and Charles confirmed that they were separating in April 2024, and four months after the news was confirmed, she left Althorp.

In a heartfelt post to her Instagram followers at the time, she penned: "I'm looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I'll be posting more regularly again starting in September.

© Getty Karen was married to Earl Charles Spencer until 2024

"I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate."

She added: "I'll be sharing little peeks here with a deeper dive in my newsletter for those of you who enjoy more detail. I don't have access to my newsletter mailing list at present, so if you would like to receive my updates, I am going to need you to sign up again on my new site. So sorry! Just go to KarenSpencer.org and pop your email in. The site will be launching this fall. Stay tuned."

Countess Karen's split from her ex-husband hasn't been smooth sailing, as the Earl's new girlfriend, Cat Jarman, is now involved in a legal battle with her over the misuse of private information.

In March, the Telegraph reported that in new court documents from the proceedings, Cat expressed she and her children experienced "significant distress" due to speculation around the case, as well as feeling "compelled to publicly disclose the fact of her MS".

Back in December, Cat gave an interview to the MailOnline where she discussed her MS diagnosis, a move she felt necessary to "bring an end to the harmful speculation and gossip which had been percolating online," as stated in the claim.

The claim states: "In these circumstances, the claimant wished to regain some of the autonomy and control over her medical information."

© Instagram Cat and Charles co-hosted a podcast before they started dating each other

In Karen's 11-page defence, in which she accuses Charles and Cat of having an affair, details of Cat's MS were "volunteered" by Cat's former partner, Mr Jarman, because he "plainly believed" that it was relevant to his wife’s behaviour and the fact she had embarked on an affair.