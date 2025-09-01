Charles Spencer closes latest chapter at Althorp after 'impossible day'

Charles Spencer has given fans a glimpse of the many tributes left for the Princess of Wales at his family home, Althorp, in West Northamptonshire. The Earl, who recently marked an "impossible day" – the 28th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death – placed several blooming bouquets beneath a plaque of his late sister on Sunday. "Beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp's visitors," Charles noted in the caption. "We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992.

"Strange to think that that summer season is bookended by 1 July - Diana's birthday - and 31 August - the day she died. My deepest thanks go to the @althorphouse team, who were truly outstanding again this summer - treating visitors as honoured guests of my family." Among the comments, fans sent their best wishes and reflected on Princess Diana's enduring legacy. "The entire world misses Diana so much," wrote one.

"I feel like if summer were a person, it would fit her so well. Warm, sunshine, lovely, joyful, beautiful, bright, carefree, serene, soft but vibrant. Miss her so much," added another. Meanwhile, a third remarked, "Beautiful. What a loving brother you are."

Charles is the custodian of Althorp

Charles, 61, was appointed custodian of the estate in 1992, following his father, John Spencer's, death in 1992. When Diana died in Paris five years later, it was eventually decided that the island at Althorp would become her final resting place. The initial plan had been for Diana to be buried in the family vault at their local church, but concerns over privacy and security led to a change of plans.

Princess Diana's final resting place

Often referred to as the Oval Lake Grave, the tree-covered island where Diana is now buried is not accessible to the public; however, there is an official memorial on the property for visitors wishing to pay their respects. The Temple, a Grecian-like building with pillars, has been engraved with Diana's name as well as two tablets.

© David Goddard Princess Diana is buried on the grounds bordered by Oval Lake

One includes a quote from the Princess. It reads: "Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life, a kind of destiny, whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are."

Meanwhile, the second tablet is inscribed with a quote from Charles' eulogy, which states: "We give thanks for the life of a woman I am so proud to be able to call my sister, the unique, the complex, the extraordinary & irreplaceable Diana, whose beauty both internal & external will never extinguish from our minds."

Charles, who ensures that Althorp is properly maintained, noted that he had The Temple repainted in June, ahead of the summer season. With August concluding and autumn on the way, the property will now be closed to the public until 2026. In the meantime, however, fans can always count on the Earl to share stunning photos from the grounds while documenting the Spencer family heirlooms found inside the 500-year-old property.