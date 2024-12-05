Will Earl Charles Spencer move girlfriend Prof Cat Jarman into Althorp?

Earl Charles Spencer is currently divorcing his wife Countess Karen and she is due to move out of his ancestral home, Althorp House, very soon – so will he be moving his new girlfriend Professor Catrine Jarman in?

At the end of November, Karen confirmed her move date is approaching after difficulty finding temporary accommodation. She shared an update on Instagram, and it read: "It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we’ve finally found one.

WATCH: Who is Earl Charles Spencer? Delve into his life

"It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close. "Now, I'm excited to embark on the next chapter! Lucky and Minty, who featured in this week's newsletter, moved to the new house earlier this week, ahead of the rest of us. They've settled in quickly and seem quite happy in their new space!"

© Max Mumby/Indigo Karen and Charles are divorcing

Charles and his new partner Professor Catrine Jarman first met when she came to Althorp for an archaeological investigation. Cat was born in Norway, completed a doctorate at the University of Bristol and her research has been included in two books.

It has been reported that Cat herself has an ex-husband as well as two children. She has shared a look inside her private home with conservatory space via Instagram, but it could be possible that she will move into Charles' special residence one day soon.

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID The new couple have been spotted together and Charles has now confirmed the romance

Charles spends a lot of time at the property and is dedicated to uncovering its beautiful history so it would make sense for them to live under one roof, however, Cat's family commitments could mean she cannot.

Confirming his new romance, Charles spoke to The Mail on Sunday, to say: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

The news that Prince William's uncle had split from his third wife was shared with the public in June via the Mail on Sunday. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," Charles said.

Since it has emerged that Charles' new partner is in fact suing his estranged wife Karen, over misuse of private information.

© NurPhoto Cat Jarman is suing Charles' ex-wife

Legal paperwork explains that "Dr Jarman did not, at any time, provide her consent to the countess to disclose that information to any third party or intimate anything to that effect.

"This lack of consent should have been obvious to the countess given the nature of the private information and the circumstances in which it was imparted."