Charles Spencer shares adorable photo of precious new family member

Charles Spencer always leaves fans smitten when he shares photos of his adorable family animals, who frequent the lavish halls of his home, Althorp House.

On Wednesday, Princess Diana's brother shared a beautiful photo of Freya, the adorable new pup he welcomed last month, relaxing in his grand abode. Charles' furry companion was sitting on what appeared to be a red Persian rug.

Captioning the post, Charles advertised the latest episode of his podcast, The Rabbit Hole Detectives, which he co-hosts with Reverend Richard Coles and his girlfriend, Dr Cat Jarman.

It's safe to say that fans were delighted by the candid snap. One fan penned: "Freya is very cute!"

Meanwhile, a second added: "Freya's grown already! She looks very settled and happy." A third added: "Freya is adorable."

Charles announced Freya’s arrival on 1 February, when the Earl posted a photo of the pup alongside the caption: "New [dog]."

Charles' pets

Freya's arrival came just as Charles bid an emotional goodbye to his beloved dog, Otis, who sadly had to be put down last year.

Earlier this month, Charles showed fans the special way he honoured his late pooch – with a beautiful stone adorned with his name.

Writing on X, Charles penned: "Buried my wonderful old Lab’s ashes in the Park at Althorp today – the handsome stone was carved by BB, who’s worked at Althorp for more than 60 years."

Friends and fans of the Earl shared their condolences in the comments section. Reverend Richard Coles said: "Dear old Otis."

Otis was Charles ladbrador

One fan added: "It is hard losing our furry friends. Diana will take good care of him. You may see a butterfly."

Charles announced his dog's passing last July, writing: "Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night," Charles shared. "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse.

"Everyone at Althorp loved Otis – several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend'. The place won't be the same without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special."