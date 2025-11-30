Exclusive: King Charles turns wool from royal flock into £200 luxury item – just in time for winter

King Charles is known as the king of sustainable fashion. And the latest case in point: the £200 woollen blankets that are being sold at his Sandringham Estate gift shop.

The wool used to make the blankets come from the monarch's personal flock of Aberfield sheep, HELLO! has learned. Around 3,000 sheep roam the estate's organic pastures and now the lamb's wool is being turned into beautiful, thick green luxury blankets – just in time for Britain's cold snap.

A shop notice reads: "The Sandringham wool blanket is made from 100 per cent Sandringham wool. The wool is from the lambs of the Aberfield ewes crossed with Aberfield rams from the flock of 3,000 that graze and put nutrients back into the ground at Sandringham."

Aberfield sheep are known for their hardiness and beneficial impact on soil health, and the flock is part of the monarch's organic farming system.

The sheep also produce organic, 100 per cent grass-fed meat, which is served in the estate's restaurant and café.

© Bav Media Woollen blankets on sale at the Sandringham Estate made from sheep owned by the King

The Sandringham Estate

King Charles took over the running of the 21,000-acre Sandringham Estate in 2017. Since then, he has resurrected the gardens, which had been abandoned for 50 years.

© Bav Media The luxury blankets are retailing for £200 each

The green-fingered royal introduced organic processes on the estate and adopted agroforestry, a type of land management that integrates trees and shrubs into crop and animal farming systems.

He also restored the Maze in the gardens, and created the Topiary Garden, inspired by one of his earliest childhood memories – the topiary yews which Queen Alexandra planted in the ornamental garden of Sandringham's Dairy Cottage.

Christmas at Sandringham

In just a few weeks' time, the King and Queen will be heading down to Sandringham to spend the festive break with their family. As is tradition, the couple will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three young children, as well as the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

© Getty The royals typically attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham

Others royals who are expected to attend include Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, although their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his titles last month, will not be making a public appearance.

The royals typically attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church, followed by a walkabout to greet members of the public.

