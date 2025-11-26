King Charles cuts loose and shows off his dance moves – watch

King Charles has shown on numerous occasions that he always enjoys the opportunity to show off his dance moves. In a piece of unearthed footage that you can view above, the then Prince of Wales was seen getting down and groovy.

During a visit to Centrepoint, a homelessness charity aimed at people aged between 16 and 25, Charles was seen using a DJ deck. A second piece of footage showed Charles dancing back in the 1980s.

The royal displayed an impressive set of moves that perfectly matched the decade's style, and he was heard getting a round of applause.

Love of dance

The King has never been one to shy away from the dance floor and back in 2022, when he was still the Prince of Wales, he surprised attendees at Highgrove when he joined them for a tea dance.

The royal was seen performing the tango alongside dancer Bridget Tibbs, who later remarked: "It was wonderful. He was very lovely to dance with, a lovely sense of rhythm, a nice hold. It was a pleasure. He was delightful to talk to and we had a good chat. I was actually talking to him about environmental issues and saying the work that he does is amazing."

© Getty Images Charles has shown off his dance moves on several occasions

Months later at a Jewish community centre, Charles once again headed to the dancefloor. Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, 93, joked after the event: "He was sweet, he really took part, he seemed to enjoy it but it is unusual for him not to make a speech. But he was very relaxed and he enjoyed it, I was trying to get a dance with him."

The King's wife is also a fan of dancing, although it appears that Camilla prefers watching over performing. Last year, when she met with Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe, she said: "I would love to do it because I've always wanted to tap dance. So, in my dotage perhaps it's something I could take up."