King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark's Christmas plans revealed

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark's Christmas plans have been revealed on the Royal Family's official website. With December just around the corner, it has been confirmed that Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg will serve as the setting for this year's festive celebrations. A family affair, Frederik, 57, and Mary, 53, will be joined by their four children – Crown Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – as well as the monarch's 85-year-old mother, HM Queen Margrethe.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary will attend a Christmas Eve service in Vor Frue Kirke

Scheduled to make several public appearances next month, King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children will head to a Christmas Eve service in Vor Frue Kirke on 24 December at 4:30pm, while Queen Margrethe will participate in a Christmas Eve service at Fredensborg Castle Church at 2pm.

On Christmas Day, members of the Royal Family will then attend high mass, also in Vor Frue Kirke, at 10am. Frederik's younger brother, HRH Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, are not expected to appear. Instead, the couple and their two children – Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13 – will spend Christmas with their children in Washington DC, where Prince Joachim, 56, is currently stationed as Defense Industry Attaché and Deputy Defense Attaché.

© Getty The couple will be joined by their four children

Concluding the holiday season, on the last evening of the year, King Frederik will deliver his New Year's speech from Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg at 6pm. In the run-up to Christmas Day, members of the Danish Royal Family have been getting into the holiday spirit, including Queen Margrethe, who was pictured at the re-premiere of The Snow Queen, held in The Tivoli Concert Hall on Thursday evening.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will spend Christmas with their children in Washington DC

Appearing on stage as the guest of honour, Margethe was credited as the show's set designer and costume designer. Showing his support for his grandmother, His Excellency Count Nikolai was in attendance, as was the royal's younger sister, Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte, and Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway.

While the Danish Royal Family has yet to reveal this year's Christmas tree, King Frederik and Queen Mary have previously shared glimpses of their epic decor. Last year, the couple's Instagram account posted photographs of the opulent set-up at Amalienborg Palace, which saw a towering fir tree at the centre of a gold-accented room.

© Kongehuset Last year, the Royal Family gave fans a glimpse of their Christmas tree

Straying from traditional baubles, fans noted that the monarch and his wife had included a number of eclectic ornaments, including a kangaroo in homage to Mary's home country, Australia, as well as a Ziggy Stardust ornament. A huge milestone for King Frederik and Queen Mary, Christmas 2024 marked the first Christmas of their reign, following their coronation on 14 January.