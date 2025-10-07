Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary kisses mother-in-law Queen Margrethe as they're reunited for annual royal tradition
Subscribe
Queen Mary kisses mother-in-law Queen Margrethe as they're reunited for annual royal tradition

Queen Mary kisses mother-in-law Queen Margrethe as they're reunited for annual royal tradition

Queen Mary and King Frederik attended the opening of the Danish Parliament at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Tuesday

Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X attend the Parliament Opening at Christiansborg Palace © Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary and King Frederik led the Danish royal family as they attended the annual opening of the Danish Parliament (Folketing) on Tuesday. The couple were joined by Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 85, and his aunt, Princess Benedikte, 81, for the ceremony at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

While it was thought that Frederik's heir, Crown Prince Christian, 19, may join his parents for the outing, the teenager is currently in the middle of his Lieutenant's training course at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.

It is a day steeped in tradition and usually takes place on the first Tuesday in October to celebrate the beginning of a new parliamentary year. Firstly, there is a church visit, followed by the royals in attendance at the first sitting, where the Prime Minister gives an opening address. See the best photos of the Danish royals…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Mary's greatest looks

1/6

Queen Mary greeting Queen Margrethe© Getty Images

Frederik and Mary greet Margrethe as they arrive

Christiansborg Palace

Queen Margrethe wore one of her signature checked coats with a wide-brimmed hat, while her sister, Princess Benedikte, was clad in a multicoloured tweed jacket with a magenta pillbox hat. Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024, was seen warmly greeting her son and daughter-in-law as Frederik and Mary arrived.

2/6

Queen Margrethe kissing Queen Mary© Getty Images

Royal kisses!

Mary and her mother-in-law

Margrethe was pictured kissing Mary on the cheek before the royal party headed inside the palace.

3/6

Queen Mary looked so autumnal© Getty Images

Mary has worn the skirt before

Mary's autumnal look

Mary, 53, looked beautiful in a navy wrap jacket with a cream lace A-line skirt by Lunatica Milano. She teamed the ensemble with autumnal plum heels and a clutch bag.

4/6

Queen Mary wore a plum suede headband© Getty Images

A closer look at Mary's updo

Mary's accessory

The royal wore her brunette locks up in a low, sleek chignon, with her plum suede headband framing the back of her updo.

5/6

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X attend the Parliament Opening at Christiansborg Palace © Getty Images

Margrethe, Mary and Frederik

Royal photo op

The royals briefly posed for photographs on the red carpet before heading inside to join politicians.

6/6

Princess Benedikte, Queen Margrethe, Queen Mary, and King Frederik of Denmark attend the opening of the Danish parliament Folketing at Christiansborg Palace © EPA/Shutterstock

It's an annual royal tradition

Inside Parliament

King Frederik, Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte pictured inside the chamber, called the Folketing. Christiansborg Palace is divided into two halves, with the northern half reserved for the royal family, the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister's office, while the southern half is used by the Danish Parliament.

LISTEN: Prince William's plans for the future and kids revelations

Eugene Levy with Prince William at Windsor Castle for the third season of “The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy,” now streaming on Apple TV+.© Apple TV+

Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash's brilliant weekly newsletter asks just how far Prince William is planning to go with his ideas for the future of the monarchy, and why he decided to go public with them on a lighthearted travel show like The Reluctant Traveler? To read the post, simply click on the button below.

 

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More