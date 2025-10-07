Queen Mary kisses mother-in-law Queen Margrethe as they're reunited for annual royal tradition

Queen Mary and King Frederik led the Danish royal family as they attended the annual opening of the Danish Parliament (Folketing) on Tuesday. The couple were joined by Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 85, and his aunt, Princess Benedikte, 81, for the ceremony at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

While it was thought that Frederik's heir, Crown Prince Christian, 19, may join his parents for the outing, the teenager is currently in the middle of his Lieutenant's training course at the Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.

It is a day steeped in tradition and usually takes place on the first Tuesday in October to celebrate the beginning of a new parliamentary year. Firstly, there is a church visit, followed by the royals in attendance at the first sitting, where the Prime Minister gives an opening address. See the best photos of the Danish royals…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Frederik and Mary greet Margrethe as they arrive Christiansborg Palace Queen Margrethe wore one of her signature checked coats with a wide-brimmed hat, while her sister, Princess Benedikte, was clad in a multicoloured tweed jacket with a magenta pillbox hat. Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024, was seen warmly greeting her son and daughter-in-law as Frederik and Mary arrived.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Royal kisses! Mary and her mother-in-law Margrethe was pictured kissing Mary on the cheek before the royal party headed inside the palace.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Mary has worn the skirt before Mary's autumnal look Mary, 53, looked beautiful in a navy wrap jacket with a cream lace A-line skirt by Lunatica Milano. She teamed the ensemble with autumnal plum heels and a clutch bag.



4/ 6 © Getty Images A closer look at Mary's updo Mary's accessory The royal wore her brunette locks up in a low, sleek chignon, with her plum suede headband framing the back of her updo.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Margrethe, Mary and Frederik Royal photo op The royals briefly posed for photographs on the red carpet before heading inside to join politicians.



6/ 6 © EPA/Shutterstock It's an annual royal tradition Inside Parliament King Frederik, Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe and Princess Benedikte pictured inside the chamber, called the Folketing. Christiansborg Palace is divided into two halves, with the northern half reserved for the royal family, the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister's office, while the southern half is used by the Danish Parliament.



