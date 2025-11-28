Meghan Markle shares touching gesture to close friend with serene photo

Meghan Markle has shown off another talent as the Duchess of Sussex took a selection of gorgeous photos of her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, in a pregnancy photoshoot.

In the image, which was shared on Kelly's social media pages, Meghan's friend was seen posing in a stone archway with the sun rising behind her, albeit masked by palm trees. Kelly wore a beautiful patterned dress as she lovingly cradled her bump.

Captioning the photo, Kelly wrote: "Holding space for all the feelings and so much gratitude for this new love." She also revealed that it was Meghan who took the photo, crediting the Duchess alongside a camera emoji.

Fans were left enchanted by the photo, as singer Christina Perri commented a series of heart emojis in the comments. Another posted: "Look at that Georgie light shining on you! What a blessing."

Meghan took a stunning photo of Kelly View post on Instagram

A third said: "There are no words for how JOYFUL my heart is seeing life renewing itself through you Kelly," while a fourth added: "Perfect words, perfect pic. Love you."

Meghan and Kelly's friendship

Meghan and Kelly have been friends for over a decade, with the pair first meeting when Meghan was still married to her first husband, Trevor Engelson, who was friends with Kelly's husband, Julian.

Their bond was on full display in 2024, when Kelly was one of the lucky few to receive jars of Meghan's preserve from her As Ever brand before they launched last spring.

The mother-of-two was on hand to support Kelly through one of the toughest times in her life, when she lost her son George in 2022.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, raised money for children in foster care in honour of George with a tennis tournament held last September. They even renamed the event the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in his memory.

© Variety via Getty Images Meghan supported Kelly through a terrible loss

Kelly wrote on Instagram that the "incredible day" was "full of emotions and lots of love"; she explained that the money from the event would "go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honour of [their] beautiful son Georgie."

She continued, "Our community showed up in a big way and I'm in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are!"

© Netflix/Everett/Shutterstock Kelly appeared alongside Meghan in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan

"But first, to our presenting sponsors, the Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work the Archewell Foundation does every day."

"I'm in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children's Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you."