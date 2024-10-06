Inside Meghan Markle and Kelly McKee Zajfen's special friendship and how the duchess has supported her after son's tragic death

Meghan Markle is not just a fair weather friend; for Kelly McKee Zajfen, she is the port in a storm and has stayed by her side through the tragic loss of her nine-year-old son, George.

The two best friends stepped out at a charity event for the Los Angeles Children's Hospital on Saturday, looking like peas in a pod as they stunned in glamorous gowns.

They have been friends for over a decade, and first met when Meghan's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, introduced her to his friend, Kelly's husband.

Meghan and Kelly became fast friends, and the Duchess of Sussex has supported her through the most challenging time in her life.

Tragically, Kelly's son George passed away in July 2022 after being found unresponsive in their home; he is survived by his twin sister, Lily.

Meghan joined forces with her husband, Prince Harry, to raise money for children in foster care in honor of George with a tennis tournament held in September this year. They even renamed the event the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in his memory.

Kelly wrote on Instagram that the "incredible day" was "full of emotions and lots of love"; she explained that the money from the event would "go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honour of [their] beautiful son Georgie."

She continued, "Our community showed up in a big way and I'm in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are!"

"But first, to our presenting sponsors, the Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work the Archewell Foundation does every day."

"I'm in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children's Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you."

The best friends enjoy holidays together, like their girl's snow trip to Utah in March this year, and Kelly never fails to gush about the 43-year-old.

"As Mother's Day approaches, I can't help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg," the former model posted in an Instagram tribute to her friend. "How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother."

"I'm truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood. You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need."

Kelly even got to try Meghan's new American Riviera Orchard jam ahead of its spring release, saying how "proud" she was of the mother of two's latest product on Instagram.

Meghan is a proud mother herself to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, whom she shares with Prince Harry.