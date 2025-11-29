Zara Tindall teams up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friends for 'shared passion'

Zara and Mike Tindall are set to team up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friends for a passion close to their hearts.

In a post shared on Thursday showing Princess Anne's daughter, 44, and her former rugby captain beau beaming on the beach, it was revealed that the couple will join forces with Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier to take part in the Magic Millions Carnival in January on Australia's Gold Coast.

"Their shared passion for the Carnival and horses brings incredible energy and star power to January on the Gold Coast," the post read, revealing the quartet will also be joined by NRL legend Billy Slater, equine artist Nicole Slater and sports broadcaster Hamish McLachlan.

Zara has been a patron of Magic Millions Racing Women since 2012. As an Olympic-winning equestrian, she champions the event. She attends the annual Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast each January to promote women's involvement in the thoroughbred racing industry.

Like Zara, Nacho is an ambassador for the foundation. As an internationally renowned polo player, he participates in polo matches.

Nacho and Delfina are incredibly close friends with Zara's cousin, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. Nacho and Harry famously played together during the annual charity polo matches for Sentebale, the charity Harry recently resigned from following an internal dispute with the chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

© Alamy Harry and Meghan are incredibly close with Nacho and Delfina

Meanwhile, Delfina, who was a successful high jumper in the 1990s, was in series one of Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, featuring in the episode, Love is in the Details. Delfina and Meghan met through their husbands.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Delfina was featured in series one of With Love, Meghan

Beach Goddess Zara

In the photographs, Zara was the ultimate beach goddess wearing a striking purple dress by Rebecca Vallance featuring puffed sleeves and bow-style detail. She matched the gown with an oversized peach-hued headband adorned with pearls.

Meanwhile, Mike looked smart, wearing a grey suit. While the husband and wife duo - who tied the knot in 2011 - looked wonderful, it was the beautiful horse Zac, standing next to them, being held by Zara, who really stole the show.

Zac was dressed to the nines in a beautiful bejewelled reins which were gold, red, and purple. The happy trio stood in the sand, the beach sprawling behind them.