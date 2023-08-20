Meghan Markle's new BFF shares photos with another royal

The Duchess of Sussex has made new friends through her husband Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend Delfina Blaquier has previously praised Meghan for being "so wonderful" but that clearly isn't her only royal connection.

At the weekend, the socialite took to Instagram, where she shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a group horse ride.

One of the pictures, a black-and-white shot, showed Delfina wearing a white shirt and trousers, her blonde hair flowing loose as she stood outdoors and spoke with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, who is Prince William's godson.

The royal shared the image to his own Instagram Stories as well. In a later picture, the businesswoman hugged the Prince, while another image showed her and some friends all on horseback, apparently having crossed a river.

Delfina, who is married to Prince Harry's long-time friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, captioned the image: "'Google, Define Horsewomen'. Google: 'A fusion of grace and strength, commanding both the majestic steeds beneath them and the hearts of those who witness their prowess.'"

© Instagram Delfina spent time with the Prince

After the Duke and the Duchess moved to the US, they became even closer with Nacho and Delfina and in 2022 Delfina revealed that Meghan calls the pair the "p-wives", or polo wives.

Delfina was at the Aspen Valley Polo Club last year to support her husband and Harry as they took part in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, a fundraiser for the charity founded by the Prince in 2006 to support vulnerable young people across Lesotho and Botswana.

© Instagram The pair hugged in one of Delfina's photos

She spoke to HELLO! after the pair's jubilant win following the thrilling tournament, revealing that "it is always important to support Sentebale, and to show my husband support".

Speaking of her blossoming friendship with Meghan, Delfina added: "She is so wonderful and strong. Stronger than she knows. I love being around my friends, and I will always support her."

Nacho also praised the couple's relationship, sharing: "I have known [Harry] for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children."

© Getty Nacho and Delfina Blaquier at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Earlier in the year, Delfina took to social media to share a picture of herself and Meghan watching their husbands play polo - Harry joined Nacho's Californian polo team Los Padres in May - and captioned the post by referencing her nickname for the former actress and Harry, revealing that she calls them 'M' and 'H'.

© Getty Nacho is a long-time friend of Harry's

Just last week, Harry and Nacho played another charity polo match for Sentebale, this time in Singapore. Harry played for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, captained by charity ambassador Nacho, against the Singapore Polo Club Team.

Nacho revealed that he and the Duke missed their wives "very much" while travelling. "We miss our wives very much," he confessed as he caught up with HELLO! ahead of the match. "This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them we wish they were here."