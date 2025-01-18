Zara and Mike Tindall's luxurious Australian home from home is nothing like the Cotswolds

Zara and Mike Tindall are set to return to the UK having spent the first two weeks of 2025 Down Under for the Magic Millions Carnival on Australia's Gold Coast.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former rugby player was seen smiling out the window of a white car with 'Remi Residences' splashed across the side.

© Instagram Zara and Mike vacated their Australian home from home

"Massive thanks to Remi Residences for putting us up on the Gold Coast. Defo the place to be."

It was the first time that Mike had confirmed where he and wife Zara had been staying during their equestrian-orientated trip.

Zara and Mike's home from home

Remi Residences boasts a portfolio of 49 "oversized residences" with apartments featuring between two and four bedrooms in their collection. The apartments are just moments from the beach.

Each of the spaces is beautifully decorated with a modern neutral aesthetic. It also comes with a fully-fitted premium kitchen and relaxing bathroom featuring a rain shower.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall head to the Magic Millions carnival every January

The site also offers "resort-style wellness amenities" including a collection of plunge pools and a 15-metre lap pool, as well as a fitness centre, yoga studio, and spa facility.

The Tindalls' UK pad

Their luxury Australian apartment with panoramic views of the coastline is poles apart from their pad back in the UK, though that is impressive in its own right.

© Alamy Aston Farm in Gloucestershire is picture perfect

The couple live with their three children – Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, three – at Aston Farm, a gorgeous property on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in the Cotswolds.

© Alamy Zara and Mike live on her mother's estate

The abode sits on the Princess Royal's 700-acre sprawling estate which she received as a wedding gift from her late mother Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall reside on 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne

Their pad features a home office and a gym as well as a "party barn" which allows for functions between the Tindalls and Princess Anne's households.

© Instagram Mike previously shared this photo from inside their party barn

Vogue previously reported: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

