Princess Eugenie pictured with her mini me sons as she brushes off family drama

Princess Eugenie is continuing to rise above the recent scandal following her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, being stripped of his titles and evicted from his home, Royal Lodge. The royal mum, 35, was pictured putting on a brave face as she enjoyed a festive day out with her rarely-seen mini-me sons, August, four, and Ernest, two, on Friday 28 November at London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

Eugenie, who shares her children with husband Jack Brooksbank, was pictured all wrapped up in a stylish coat as she wandered around the Christmas funfair, going on rides with her kids and sampling some delectable festive treats.

See all the photos from her rare family outing below...

Princess Eugenie rugged up from the cold weather in a warm coat from Max Mara over a pair of jeans and lace-up boots. To finish off her casual look for the day, the royal accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

The royal was in full mum mode as she held hands with her son as they wandered around the festive funfair. Eugenie opted for a timeless black leather Mark Cross handbag, as identified by Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram.

It seems Eugenie has a sweet tooth! The royal enjoyed a red and white swirl lollipop from the funfair.

The princess and were sons were like any other family at a funfair as they had fun on a car-themed ride. Eugenie spoke to HELLO! in 2024 about her sons' love of the ocean, as the family divide their time between the UK and Portugal, where her husband is based for work. "They love swimming," she said of her sons. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher. So we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls.

The Princess couldn't resist a funfair classic: the merry-go-round. Eugenie stood next to her sons as they sat on the horses for the ride.

The royal was pictured trying out the food stalls on offer, grabbing a hot dog at the funfair. Eugenie has her hair styled up for the day out.

Eugenie enjoyed a yummy and classic funfair lunch. The royal's sunglasses were the 'Kubu' style in Amber Carbon from Barcelona brand, Meller.

Eugenie on motherhood

The royal is notoriously private and has kept her two sons largely out of the limelight over the years. She's shared the occasional rare photo on her social media to mark milestones, such as her son Ernest's second birthday in May 2025. "Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today! And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hello's and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!" she wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2023 ahead of welcoming her second son, Eugenie said: "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

She told HELLO! in 2024: "We've got a book called The World's Wildest Waters, which is backed by Blue Marine Foundation - I see it every morning when Augie's eating breakfast, and he's like, 'Mama!' and then we go through it. The children have to find the creatures in the pictures and the next page is all the facts about the cuttlefish, or the Great White shark or the seal. And Augie loves it."

Family drama

The outing comes just weeks after her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was formally stripped of all of his titles in October following allegations linking him to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew is no longer a Prince or the Duke of York, and has lost his HRH style; however, he remains eighth in line to the throne.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also lost her Duchess of York title. Sarah has been embroiled in the drama after it was unearthed that she sent an apology email to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, in which she called him a "supreme friend". Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have been unaffected by the changes, retaining their HRH styles and positions in line to the throne.