Meet Princess Eugenie’s two adorable children with Jack Brooksbank: August and Ernest

With two sons under the age of four, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank certainly have their hands full. The royal couple, who wed in October 2018, welcomed their first child back in 2021 and their second in May 2023.

The husband and wife met back in 2010 after being introduced by mutual friends at a ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland and dated for a few years before getting engaged in January 2018. In October of that year, they would tie the knot at a fairytale ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The pair are often seen out and about, particularly Eugenie, 33, who is a patron and advocate of many charitable causes. Jack, 37, meanwhile works as a businessman but has joined his wife on many public outings during their time together.

However, Eugenie and Jack tend to keep their children a little more private, so less is known about their adorable two sons, August, aged two, and Ernest, eight months.

© Getty Princess Eugenie, accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank

Because of Jack's work, the family split their time between Portugal and the UK, with the family having a gorgeous residence in Comporta as well as their country bolthole, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Here's everything there is to know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's sons…

August Brooksbank, 2

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on the 9th February 2021, so will soon be turning three years old. August goes by the name 'Augie', a cute nickname that his mum and dad gave him when they welcomed their first born.

August was born at the Portland Hospital in London, the same birthplace as his mother and many other royal children.

Back in 2021, to announce the arrival of August, Eugenie and Jack shared a photo of them holding their newborn. The proud parents were beaming in the photo and looked elated to be introducing their son to the world.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

© Instagram/PrincessEugenie Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared this photo to announce the arrival of August

Since the arrival of their firstborn, the proud mum has shared the occasional photo. In the summer of 2021, a few months after August was born, Eugenie looked like a total natural with her adorable toddler as they enjoyed the elephant exhibition in Green Park. Little August looked adorable in his blue hat with matching romper and socks.

To celebrate August's first birthday, the royal and her husband embarked on a ski trip and shared a heartwarming photo from their time in the mountains.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with August Philip Hawke Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England.

"Eugenie wrote a caption about August's milestone: "Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

In more recent times, Eugenie has shown her followers more of August – including his auburn hair. The Princess and Jack took her little one to the celebrations for Her Late Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and posted a video of August waving at the crowds.

August was the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York and he is twelfth in line for the British throne.

© Instagram/PrincessEugenie Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their son, August at the Platinum Jubilee

Ernest Brooksbank, eight months

In January 2023, Princess Eugenie shared a lovely photo of August giving his mum's tummy a cuddle as she shared on Instagram that she and Jack were pregnant and expecting their second child.

August's little brother, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on 30 May 2023. A statement which was released the following week from Buckingham Palace read: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

"Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz."

Eugenie then shared her own statement about welcoming Ernest on Instagram, writing: "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Given Ernest is only eight months old, there aren't as many snaps of him compared to his big brother, but we're sure the proud parents will share more as time goes by.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie welcomed baby son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank in May 2023

However, the royal has shared how thoughts on motherhood in the past. She told Jessie and Lennie Ware on the Table Manners podcast in November 2023 that her two sons are great sleepers.

"I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping. Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning."

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack

She quipped: "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

Eugenie also confessed on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time that meal times can be challenging.

"There are other things that don't go well - feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment. There's always sleep regression and things like that coming."