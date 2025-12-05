Carole and Michael Middleton put on a united front to support Princess Kate at poignant carol service

The Middletons were out in force on Friday to attend the Princess of Wales' Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Putting on a united show of support for the fifth annual event, Carole Middleton led the way alongside her husband, Michael, and their son James Middleton, who was accompanied by his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

The 70-year-old family matriarch, who has made a family tradition of attending daughter Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol concert since its inception in 2021, looked stunning in a green and navy plaid coat, getting into the festive spirit for the special occasion. Carole completed the look with a pair of navy suede pumps with a block heel and wore her brunette bob in a sleek style, flashing a big smile as she arrived outside the Abbey.

Her daughter-in-law, Alizee, stole the show in a chic tweed two-piece, adding a fashionable flair in her oversized jacket and matching trousers. There was no sign of Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, however, who is typically a regular fixture at the event. The 2024 edition saw Pippa rocking a glittery jacket and red heels.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Carole and Michael Middleton pictured arriving at the Together at Christmas Carol Service, held at Westminster Abbey

Taking centre stage at the service was the Princess of Wales, accompanied by her proud husband, Prince William and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Also in attendance were Zara and Mike Tindall, who matched in navy outwear, and Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman.

WATCH: All eyes are on the Middleton family at Kate's carol concert

What is the Together At Christmas carol service?

Princess Kate, supported by The Royal Foundation, is leading a special service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate love, community, and kindness in all its forms. The event honours individuals from across the UK who have dedicated their time to volunteering, community initiatives, or helping others.

© Getty Images James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet were also in attendance at the festive celebration

Combining traditional and modern elements for people of all faiths, the service features the Westminster Abbey choir and musical performances from Bastille's Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua, and Fisherman’s Friends, along with young performers from Platinum Performing Arts. Hannah Waddingham was expected to perform, but was unfortunately forced to pull out at the last minute.

Poignant readings on love and connection will be delivered by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé, and Joe Locke (accompanied by pianist Paul Gladstone Reid).

The congregation of 1,600 people, including Members of the Royal Family and notable figures, will be joined by a live illustrator capturing the atmosphere. Outside, horticulturist Jamie Butterworth will create a natural, festive environment using British woodland trees and plants to celebrate nature's beauty.

Poignant inclusion

Guests will be serenaded by young performers from Future Talent, the charity co-founded by the late Duchess of Kent, who sadly passed away this year, aged 92. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explained the meaning behind this "touching" inclusion from Princess Kate.

© Getty The Princess of Wales is hosting the special Christmas concert for the fifth consecutive year

"The Waleses and the Kents share a lot of common interests – from music to tennis – so it's very touching that the Princess of Wales has included this tribute to the late Duchess of Kent in her carol service this year," she explained.

"The theme of the concert is to celebrate love in all its forms, and I think it shows how dear the Duchess was to the royal family and speaks to her own warm and kind nature. The Duchess was renowned for her compassion, including comforting a tearful Jana Novotná at Wimbledon in 1993. Similarly, the Princess of Wales is known for having a quiet confidence and genuinely cares about the causes she's connected with and the people she meets."