Pippa Middleton pictured in Abu Dhabi as she misses sister Princess Kate's carol concert

Pippa Middleton has made a stylish appearance in a £475 dress at a star-studded event abroad, a day after missing out on her sister's annual Christmas carol concert. Pippa was spotted keeping it low-key in Abu Dhabi on 6 December for a date at the Formula One Grand Prix with her husband James Matthews, who is a former racing driver and on the Board of Directors at Williams Racing.

After avoiding cameras during the day, the 42-year-old was later seen with her husband in the F1 paddock, opting for an understated designer look for her race day outing. Pippa looked effortlessly put together in a white lace sundress with a matching chunky belt from London-based label, Saloni - a designer she previously wore for her sister Kate's annual carol service two years ago in 2023.

According to Royal British Fashion, Pippa paired her look with what appeared to be her £595 tan leather 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London, which she took to a Grand Prix earlier this year, and a gold necklace from Tilly Sveaas Jewellery.

A fashion expert's verdict

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, has given her expert verdict on Pippa's trackside attire. "Pippa’s lace shirt-dress is a classic example of modern British femininity," she tells HELLO!.

"It’s relaxed, romantic and endlessly wearable. The belted waist and soft A-line shape give her an elegant silhouette without feeling formal, while the intricate lace keeps the look polished for a public-facing daytime event."

The Middletons at Kate's 2025 carol concert

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The Middleton family arriving at Westminster Abbey for Princess Kate's 2025 carol concert

Pippa's Grand Prix appearance comes after she was absent from her sister's carol concert for the first time in its five-year run so far. Pippa has been a regular attendee at the 'Together at Christmas' service, spearheaded by her sister since 2021. While Pippa was a no-show this year, Kate's family showed up in full support on Friday, 5 December 2025, for the fifth year of the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert, hosted once again at Westminster Abbey to celebrate volunteers and charity work across the UK.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, put on a united front as they arrived for the festive occasion together. Kate's brother James Middleton was accompanied by his wife, Alizee Thevenet, who looked modern in an oversized suit. For her last appearance at the carol concert in 2024, Pippa wore a classic little black dress from Karen Millen. The year before, she opted for a festive tweed Saloni suit.

Pippa's trackside F1 style

Pippa was trackside just a few months ago for a day at the British Grand Prix. She was pictured at Silverstone in a white midi dress with a split up the skirt from Usisi Sister. Pippa paired the look with a suede tan jacket by Sezane, which was slung over her shoulders.