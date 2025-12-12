Queen Camilla is joined by late Queen's closest cousin Princess Alexandra for rare royal engagement

Princess Alexandra carried out a rare public engagement this week, and was joined by Queen Camilla. The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, 88, is still a working member of the royal family but has restricted her duties in recent years.

According to Wednesday's Court Circular, both Her Majesty and Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy were present at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Hugh Green, which was held at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

No photographs from the service have been released, but Alexandra was last pictured publicly in August proudly attending her grandson Alexander Charles Ogilvy's graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The Sovereign's Parade is a special event that marks the end of an Officer Cadet's time at Sandhurst as they are commissioned into the British Army and many overseas armies. Alexander, 29, who is the son of James and Julia Ogilvy, is an officer in the Blues and Royals regiment.

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra pictured with son James, his wife Julia and their daughter Flora Vesterberg

According to the Court Circular, one of Princess Alexandra's most recent engagements was attending a reception at Windsor Castle on 29 October for her brother the Duke of Kent's 90th birthday. In June, she was also pictured seated next to the King in the Queen's Chapel as the royals marked the church's 400th anniversary.

© Getty Images Princess Alexandra seated next to King Charles in Queen's Chapel in June

Alexandra is usually among the guests to attend the monarch's Christmas lunch for extended family at Buckingham Palace, which is yet to take place this year. The festive season is a special time for the Princess, who will turn 89 on Christmas Day.

Bond with Queen Elizabeth II

While the royal has restricted her public duties in recent years, she is known for her bond with her late cousin, Queen Elizabeth II and was one of the bridesmaids at the then Princess's wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.

In 2016, Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark Alexandra's 80th birthday and to celebrate the royal's commitment to her patronages and charities, which include Florence Nightingale Foundation, Anchor, Children and Families Across Borders and the London Academy of Music and Drama.

© Getty Princess Alexandra was close to her late cousin, the Queen

Alexandra is the only daughter of the late Prince George, Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. Her brothers are Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, 90, and Prince Michael of Kent, 83.

© Getty Princess Alexandra and her husband, Angus, on their wedding day in 1963

On 24 April 1963, she married The Hon. Angus James Ogilvy at Westminster Abbey and the couple went on to have two children – James and Marina Ogilvy.

Alexandra still resides at Thatched House Lodge in Richmond, London – a Crown property purchased on a 150-year lease from the Crown Estate Commissioners by Angus Ogilvy after their wedding in 1963 – and the home she shared with her husband, who sadly died in 2004.