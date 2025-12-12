Princess Beatrice appoints close royal friend as daughter Athena's godmother - report

It is a very special day for Princess Beatrice, who will be christening her almost 11-month-old daughter Athena at St. James's Palace in London.

The occasion will be kept a private affair, with the Princess, 37, being joined by her closest friends and family, one of whom she has reportedly made Athena's godmother.

According to The Daily Mail, it will be Beatrice's close friend, Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, who has been awarded the role of godmother to her youngest daughter.

© Getty Images It has been reported that Princess Nina is Athena's godmother

The pair are close family friends, not just from frequenting the same social circles, but due to the Greek royal family having longstanding ties with the British monarchy, with the two royal families previously holidaying together in Mallorca back in 1990. Prince Philippos, Princess Nina's husband, was also Princess Diana's godson.

In 1967, the Greek royal family relocated to Hampstead, North London, during a coup, where Prince Philippos, Nina's husband, attended the Hellenic School of High Barnet before finishing his education in the US.

Despite not remaining in the UK, the Prince's bond with his friends in the British royal family remained strong. Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands, were among the high-profile guests at the religious wedding of Princess Nina and Prince Philippos in Athens in October 2021.

© Getty Images Prince Philippos on holiday with the Greek and British royal family in Mallorca

Who is Princess Nina?

Despite marrying into royalty, there's no denying Nina's place within the upper echelons of society. A Swiss heiress, Nina is the only child of VistaJet businessman Thomas Flohr and his now ex-wife Katharina, who is a founding editor of Russian Vogue and creative director of Fabergé.

Nina was born in St Moritz but relocated to London when she was young, moving to the UK with her mother following her parents' divorce.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hea Princess Nina has a shared love of sustainability with Princess Eugenie

Nina previously worked as creative director for her father's business, prior to her marriage, but is also an entrepreneur in her own right, having founded luxury hotel Kisawa Sanctuary, as well as the Bazaruto Centre for Scientific Studies, which focuses on East African marine ecosystems.

She and her future husband reportedly met in 2018, before Prince Philippos popped the question while on the Greek island of Ithaca.

© Getty Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr leave the Church after their wedding on October 2021 in Athens, Greece

Due to the limitations of the pandemic, the couple had three weddings in total. The first was a civil ceremony in the bride's hometown of St Moritz, which only allowed for four people in attendance: the bride, the groom, and both of their fathers, King Constantine of Greece and Denmark and Thomas Flohr.

They then had subsequent ceremonies in London and Athens, where they were joined by their British royal family friends.

© Getty Prince Philippos of Greece and Princess Nina of Greece at Royal Ascot 2024

Much like Beatrice's sister Eugenie, Nina has a passion for sustainability and previously joined the British royal at the fashion sustainability panel as well as attending other royal engagements and charity events.