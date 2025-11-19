Princess Beatrice's reason to celebrate after family turmoil

Princess Beatrice had a reason to celebrate on Wednesday amid the ongoing saga surrounding her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been stripped of all of his titles following a string of scandals.

The royal, 37, marked her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 42nd birthday on 19 November, although there was no tribute from the Princess, who has no public social media accounts. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July, with Edoardo calling his wife an "incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife" in a sweet Instagram post.

While Beatrice and Edoardo are notoriously protective of their family life and do not share images of their children online, they are supportive of one another's work and often attend glitzy events together. Edoardo, who founded property development firm, Banda Property, in 2007, was by Beatrice's side as she hosted an event at Battersea Power Station in London in support of her patronage, Borne, which works to end premature birth.

The couple are parents to Sienna, four, and ten-month-old Athena, who was born several weeks premature in January, as well as Edoardo's nine-year-old son, Wolfie. Beatrice bravely opened up about her daughter's birth in an essay for British Vogue, saying her baby was "so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry".

The Princess appeared on The Borne Podcast earlier this week to support its 'every week counts' campaign and opened up about how premature birth can be "incredibly lonely".

Speaking to Professor Mark Johnson on the special episode, she said: "I think so often, especially as mums, we spend our lives, you know, feeling we have to be perfect to do this. And sometimes, when you are faced with that moment of learning that your baby's going to come a bit early, it can be incredibly lonely."

Love story

Beatrice began dating Edoardo in 2018, with the pair having known one another since childhood through their parents. The couple made their public debut as they attended a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in March 2019, alongside the Princess of Wales.

Six months later, Edoardo proposed to the Princess during a private holiday in Italy with an engagement ring designed by British jeweller Shaun Leane.

The pair were due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in May 2020, but their nuptials had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they opted for an intimate, private wedding at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park on 17 July 2020, with their immediate families and the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip among the guests. Beatrice looked beautiful in a modified Norman Hartnell gown, worn by her grandmother, the late Queen, with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

While Edoardo was not given a royal title upon his marriage to Beatrice, he has Italian heritage and is a Count through his father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, meaning that his children have the courtesy titles of counts or 'nobile donna'.