Princess Beatrice pictured kissing husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following tough week for family
The royal mum-of-two, 37, enjoyed a romantic lunch date with her property developer husband after her trip to New York with sister Eugenie

Princess Beatrice kisses Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside Scotts© TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
15 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, enjoyed a romantic reunion after the royal returned home from her trip to New York. The couple were seen kissing in sunny Mayfair on Thursday after lunching at nearby celebrity haunt, Scott's.

Beatrice, 37, sported a navy blue cardigan over a matching satin midi skirt, while property developer Edoardo, 41, wore a blue suit, with a pale open-collared shirt and trainers. As well as their St James's Palace apartment in London, the couple also have a country home in the Cotswolds.

Earlier this week, Beatrice, who works for tech firm, Afiniti, attended The Women Rise for All Lunch during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The Princess also joined her sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, and her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, as she hosted an event at Goals House in the Big Apple for the organisation's project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour.

The royal sisters' trip to the US comes amid a difficult week for the York family, in which their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, was dropped by several of her charities after it emerged she apologised to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in April 2011 after publicly disowning him in the media.

1/7

Princess Beatrice checks her phone outside Scotts with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

The couple emerging from the restaurant

Lunch date

Scott's on Mayfair's Mount Street is incredibly popular with A-listers, and serves the finest traditional British fish and shellfish dishes alongside a variety of seasonal favourites.

2/7

Princess Beatrice checks her phone outside Scotts with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

The couple welcomed their second daughter in January

Quality time

Beatrice and Edoardo, who both travel regularly for work, are parents to Sienna - who turned four earlier this month - and eight-month-old Athena. Edoardo also has a nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

3/7

Princess Beatrice wearing navy satin skirt with blue knit alongside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

Beatrice wore a fitted satin midi skirt

Juggling their schedules

The pair were deep in conversation as they strolled down the street after their daytime lunch date. Beatrice worn her auburn locks in a straightened style, while Edoardo carried a burgundy leather tote bag.

4/7

Princess Beatrice cuddles husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

The couple are very tactile with one another

Supportive husband

Edoardo lovingly put his arm around his wife of five years. The pair married in an intimate Windsor ceremony in July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

5/7

Princess Beatrice kisses Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they leave Scotts in Mayfair © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

A loved-up display

Leaning in for a kiss

The couple, who have known each other for years through family friends, first began dating in 2018.

6/7

Princess Beatrice snogs husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on street in London © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

The couple share a kiss

Royal PDA

Beatrice and Edoardo shared a loving kiss before going their separate ways. Edoardo runs his own property development and design company, Banda Property, which boasts clients from all over the world.

7/7

Princess Beatrice hails a cab outside Scotts with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © TOPSTAR-ROBERTO / BACKGRID

Taxi!

So in sync

The pair were so in sync as Edoardo helped his wife hail a taxi after their lunch date.

