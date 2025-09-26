Princess Beatrice pictured kissing husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following tough week for family

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, enjoyed a romantic reunion after the royal returned home from her trip to New York. The couple were seen kissing in sunny Mayfair on Thursday after lunching at nearby celebrity haunt, Scott's.
Beatrice, 37, sported a navy blue cardigan over a matching satin midi skirt, while property developer Edoardo, 41, wore a blue suit, with a pale open-collared shirt and trainers. As well as their St James's Palace apartment in London, the couple also have a country home in the Cotswolds.
Earlier this week, Beatrice, who works for tech firm, Afiniti, attended The Women Rise for All Lunch during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The Princess also joined her sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, and her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, as she hosted an event at Goals House in the Big Apple for the organisation's project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour.
The royal sisters' trip to the US comes amid a difficult week for the York family, in which their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, was dropped by several of her charities after it emerged she apologised to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in April 2011 after publicly disowning him in the media.
1/7
The couple emerging from the restaurant
Lunch date
Scott's on Mayfair's Mount Street is incredibly popular with A-listers, and serves the finest traditional British fish and shellfish dishes alongside a variety of seasonal favourites.
2/7
The couple welcomed their second daughter in January
Quality time
Beatrice and Edoardo, who both travel regularly for work, are parents to Sienna - who turned four earlier this month - and eight-month-old Athena. Edoardo also has a nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.
3/7
Beatrice wore a fitted satin midi skirt
Juggling their schedules
The pair were deep in conversation as they strolled down the street after their daytime lunch date. Beatrice worn her auburn locks in a straightened style, while Edoardo carried a burgundy leather tote bag.
4/7
The couple are very tactile with one another
Supportive husband
Edoardo lovingly put his arm around his wife of five years. The pair married in an intimate Windsor ceremony in July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.
5/7
A loved-up display
Leaning in for a kiss
The couple, who have known each other for years through family friends, first began dating in 2018.
6/7
The couple share a kiss
Royal PDA
Beatrice and Edoardo shared a loving kiss before going their separate ways. Edoardo runs his own property development and design company, Banda Property, which boasts clients from all over the world.
7/7
Taxi!
So in sync
The pair were so in sync as Edoardo helped his wife hail a taxi after their lunch date.
