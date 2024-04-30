King Charles holds hands with cancer patients on first public royal outing with Queen Camilla since health update - best photos

King Charles has officially returned to public duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed at the start of the year.

On Tuesday, both the monarch and Queen Camilla - who will mark one year since their coronation on 6 May - appeared to be in great spirits as they visited a cancer treatment centre where they spoke to medical specialists and patients. In a touching moment, Charles warmly held hands with cancer patients as he took the time to hear their stories.

This outing marks the first in a number of many external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead after confirming the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

The royal couple are raising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and are highlighting innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK.

The big return King Charles appeared to be in good health as he entered the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.



Official duties The 75-year-old is Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. The charity provides a wide range of support to people living with cancer and promotes better cancer care.





Always by his side Queen Camilla accompanied the King on his first official public outing. The royal couple happily waved at well-wishers.



Recovery King Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.



Greetings The royal couple were met by the Chair of University College London Hospitals (UCLH), The Right Honourable Rabbi The Baroness Neuberger and the Chief Executive of UCLH, Mr David Probert.



Warm welcome Inside the centre, King Charles and Queen Camilla were warmly greeted by clinicians.

Hard at work The royals heard more about their use of innovative technology at UCLH; including CT scanners which are being used to help with the early detection of cancer.



Meeting patients The King and Queen meet with Lesley Woodbridge, a patient receiving her second round of chemotherapy for sarcoma, and her husband Roger Woodbridge.



A friendly face His Majesty appeared to share some encouraging words with patients during the visit.