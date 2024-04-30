Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles holds hands with cancer patients as he returns to first public royal outing since diagnosis - LIVE UPDATES
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

King Charles holds hands with cancer patients on first public royal outing with Queen Camilla since health update - best photos

His Majesty, 75, has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles has officially returned to public duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed at the start of the year. 

On Tuesday, both the monarch and Queen Camilla - who will mark one year since their coronation on 6 May - appeared to be in great spirits as they visited a cancer treatment centre where they spoke to medical specialists and patients. In a touching moment, Charles warmly held hands with cancer patients as he took the time to hear their stories. 

This outing marks the first in a number of many external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead after confirming the positive effect of his cancer treatment. 

The royal couple are raising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and are highlighting innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK.

King Charles and Queen Camilla walking© Getty

The big return

King Charles appeared to be in good health as he entered the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave© Getty

Official duties

The 75-year-old is Patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. The charity provides a wide range of support to people living with cancer and promotes better cancer care.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wave© Getty

Always by his side

Queen Camilla accompanied the King on his first official public outing. The royal couple happily waved at well-wishers. 

King Charles© Getty

Recovery

King Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

King Charles smiling and pointing© Getty

Greetings

The royal couple were met by the Chair of University College London Hospitals (UCLH), The Right Honourable Rabbi The Baroness Neuberger and the Chief Executive of UCLH, Mr David Probert.

Charles is making his first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer© Getty

Warm welcome

Inside the centre, King Charles and Queen Camilla were warmly greeted by clinicians. 

King Charles© Getty

Hard at work

The royals heard more about their use of innovative technology at UCLH; including CT scanners which are being used to help with the early detection of cancer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Lesley Woodbridge© Getty

Meeting patients

The King and Queen meet with Lesley Woodbridge, a patient receiving her second round of chemotherapy for sarcoma, and her husband Roger Woodbridge.

King Charles and Queen Camilla walking© Getty

Recovery

King Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

King Charles meets with patients© Getty

A friendly face

His Majesty appeared to share some encouraging words with patients during the visit. 

King Charles holds hands with patients © Getty

Exchanging words

The King took the time to hear stories from cancer patients.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more