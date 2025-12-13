Queen Rania cradles baby granddaughter as she unveils spellbinding Christmas card

The Jordanian royal family has unveiled their spellbinding holiday card for the year ahead.

The beautiful image, which featured three generations of the Jordanian royal family, was unveiled on Saturday on the official Instagram account for the Royal Hashemite Court.

The photo showed the royal family matching in sage green and blue

In the special image, the royal family were all dressed in elegant shades of light blue and sage green and was photographed in the garden of their royal residence, Al-Maquar in Aman, Jordan.

Captioning the post were the words: "Our wishes for you a new year that carries peace and branches of hope that spreads between generations. May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead."

Three royal generations

Leading the group was Queen Rania, who was cradling baby Princess Iman, born to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in August last year. Adoring parents Hussein and Rajwa were positioned just behind, beaming at their little princess.

© Queen Rania Queen Rania is ever the doting grandmother

Meanwhile, King Abdullah could be seen carrying the royal family's latest addition, Princess Amina, whom Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis welcomed in February this year. The doting parents could be seen in the background cooing at their little one.

Off to one side were brother-sister duo Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

United family

It has continued to be a magical year for the Jordanian royals, and their in-sync appearance on their holiday card only solidifies that.

Rania, Rajwa, Salma and Iman looked immaculate, wearing sophisticated A-line skirts and dresses in complementary hues of the aforementioned light blue and sage green with matching tops. Meanwhile, the babies wore adorable hues of pink and peach.

© Instagram Princess Iman meeting her cousin Amina

As for the King and Princes, they opted for crisp shirts in elegant blue with black and blue trousers.

This year has been a special one for the royals, with the Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa celebrating their second wedding anniversary and their daughter's first birthday. As well as Iman and Jameel welcoming their baby girl, Amina, making it the first year they will celebrate Christmas with their recent arrival.