Queen Rania shares adorable birthday message for her 'favourite' girls

Queen Rania of Jordan shared an insight into her family life as she celebrated her daughters’ birthday on social media. Uploading a stunning portrait of herself and her two girls, Princess Iman, 28, and Princess Salma, 25, she explained to her followers that they were "born four years and one day apart". She penned a heartfelt message in the caption, in Arabic and English, and joked that, while they were her "favourite", the queen’s grandchildren were quickly closing the gap.

Dotted with a pink heart emoji, the note read: "Born four years and one day apart, and forever in my heart. Happy birthday to my favourite girls (although, let’s be honest, the granddaughters are catching up fast!)." Alongside her sweet words, the 55-year-old posted a photo of the trio on her Instagram account. Standing in the middle, Rania proudly wrapped her arms around each of her daughters, whom she shares with her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan.

All three wore light and breezy pastel colours for the portrait, with Princess Iman opting for a white collared short-sleeved pleated summer dress. The garment featured buttons down its front and a built-in waistband. The princess styled her brunette hair in soft waves and kept her makeup light and natural, finishing off her look with a glossy lip and a simple pair of gold earrings.

Her sister matched the tones of her mother’s ensemble and wore a pastel pink linen button-down long-sleeved shirt and a pair of white linen trousers. Like her older sibling, she let her brunette hair hang loose and opted for natural makeup. Rania injected a pop of colourful pattern into the photo with a pale blue and pink long-sleeved shirt and vibrant baby blue tailored suit trousers. The queen mirrored her daughters’ choice of hair styling and makeup and added a pair of gold hoop earrings as a finishing touch.

The princesses are two of the four children Rania and King Abdullah parent together. Crown Prince Hussein, 31, is the eldest child of the reigning monarchs and is currently heir apparent to his father’s throne. The couple are also parents to 20-year-old Prince Hashem, who is their youngest.

However, the king and queen are not only parents, they are now proud grandparents. Earlier this year, Princess Iman gave birth to her first child with her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Baby Amina was born on 16 February at the Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II Hospital in Aqaba.

