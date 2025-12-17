Royal family LIVE: James, Earl of Wessex turns 18 and more

TODAY'S ROYAL STORIES
- James, Earl of Wessex turns 18
- Princess Anne will attend a carol service in Oxford
Action royals
The Norwegian royals invited representatives from the emergency services to Christmas in the Castle Chapel for a festive soiree on Tuesday night.
It comes after Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, met the crew at the Sentrum fire station in Oslo.
Anne's agenda
It's a week of festive engagements for the Princess Royal as she's set to attend a carol service and reception in support of her patronage Opportunity International United Kingdom, at New College Chapel, Oxford, later today.
Yesterday, after joining the King's pre-Christmas lunch, Anne was a guest at a carol service at St Olave's Church in London.
Good morning!
It's a day of celebration for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh today as their son, James, Earl of Wessex, celebrates his 18th birthday.
The teenager did not appear to attend his uncle King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace yesterday, but he is a regular at the Easter Sunday service and Christmas Day.