Royal family LIVE: James, Earl of Wessex turns 18 and more

Celebrations for the Edinburghs on Wednesday 17 December, as we bring you all of the latest royal news, updates and images

James, Earl of Wessex attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel© Getty
Danielle Stacey, Online Royal Correspondent - London
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • James, Earl of Wessex turns 18 
  • Princess Anne will attend a carol service in Oxford
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
17m ago

Action royals

The Norwegian royals invited representatives from the emergency services to Christmas in the Castle Chapel for a festive soiree on Tuesday night.

It comes after Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus,  met the crew at the Sentrum fire station in Oslo. 

Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra visit Sentrum Fire Station© Corbis via Getty Images
Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra visit Sentrum Fire Station
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
49m ago

Anne's agenda

It's a week of festive engagements for the Princess Royal as she's set to attend a carol service and reception in support of her patronage Opportunity International United Kingdom, at New College Chapel, Oxford, later today. 

Yesterday, after joining the King's pre-Christmas lunch, Anne was a guest at a carol service at St Olave's Church in London.

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1h ago

Good morning!

It's a day of celebration for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh today as their son, James, Earl of Wessex, celebrates his 18th birthday. 

Edward and James walking to church on Easter Sunday© Getty
Edward and his son, James, on Easter Sunday

The teenager did not appear to attend his uncle King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace yesterday, but he is a regular at the Easter Sunday service and Christmas Day. 

