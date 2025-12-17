Prince Louis just stole brother Prince George's Christmas jumper from 5 years ago

Prince Louis was one of the many British royal guests at Buckingham Palace on the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 December, when King Charles hosted a festive meal at the royal residence just ahead of Christmas.

He was spotted heading to the event in the car with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is known that his older brother, Prince George, attended, though he was not pictured in the car with the rest of his immediate family.

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace on December 16, 2025 in London, England

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a close eye on the British royal family, especially when it comes to their style, and I noticed that Prince Louis was wearing something that looked incredibly familiar – as his brother had worn it just five years before.

The seven-year-old was wearing the sweetest navy and burgundy striped jumper by Ralph Lauren, over a collared white shirt, which Prince George wore to a pantomime performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at the London Palladium Theatre in December 2020, which was held to thank key frontline workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales and her childrenat a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at London's Palladium Theatre in London on December 11, 2020

An extra sweet parallel is that Prince George was also seven years old at the time of that event, so his little brother isn't only rewearing his jumper, but is rewearing it at the exact same age!

King Charles' festive lunch

Each year, the King hosts a meal for his family at Buckingham Palace before they go to Sandringham, the Norfolk estate where they typically spend Christmas Day together. We have no doubt that the monarch was delighted by his son and daughter-in-law's attendance with their children, as they had been absent from last year's event.

At the time, HELLO! understood that Prince William, his wife and children had already gone to Norfolk at the time of last year's meal, as they were spending time together during the kids' time off from school.

© Getty Images Prince William driving his immediate family to the Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family, hosted by King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on December 16, 2025

Fortunately, they returned this year, alongside the likes of other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The tradition of the annual festive meal was started by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who began hosting her family at the palace before heading to Sandringham for the official break. It is often attended by members of the wider royal family who do not travel to Sandringham with the King. Marlene Koenig, an internationally recognised royal historian spoke to HELLO! about the family's Christmas traditions, telling us how they have kept in touch with their German heritage.

"The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve," she revealed. "The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."