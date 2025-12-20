Prince George and Princess Charlotte's close sibling bond revealed in secret detail in family Christmas card

With Christmas just five days away, royal families across the globe have been unveiling their holiday cards.

Last week, royal watchers in the UK were delighted to see the Prince and Princess of Wales' annual Christmas card, but did you see the secret detail in the family snap that signifies Princess Charlotte's close bond with her elder brother, Prince George?

In the photograph, which was taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April earlier this year, the Wales family look closer than close, clad in country-inspired outfits, and on George's wrist is a friendship bracelet.

© Josh Shinner On George's left wrist is a friendship bracelet

Family ties

Princess Charlotte, 10, is seldom seen without her own friendship bracelet and was most notable when she stepped out at Wimbledon last year. Friendship bracelets had a moment in the spotlight when they were made famous by the global popstar Taylor Swift, particularly during her Eras tour last year.

Friendship bracelets had their moment in the spotlight last year but have turned into a family tradition

It seems the royal family have continued to uphold wearing their bracelets, which have since taken on a new meaning and become a full family tradition, as the King also often wears his own friendship bracelet.

© Getty King Charles is often seen wearing his own friendship bracelets

The monarch was photographed wearing a twisted red and lemon-yellow iteration during his recent two-day visit to the Channel Islands with his wife, Queen Camilla, last year.

George and Charlotte's 'unique' bond explained

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, noted the "unique" bond that the two older Wales kids have. "From the most recent interaction we've seen of Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal youngsters appear to have a close and playful relationship," she said.

© Getty Images George and Charlotte have a unique bond

"George was giggling as he lifted up his little brother and all three children were seen holding hands as they walked through the woods in Norfolk.

"The Wales children will no doubt have quite a unique bond considering their prominent positions in the line of succession, with George destined to be king one day."