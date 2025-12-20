Princess Kate sends secret 'majestic' Christmas present - details

The Princess of Wales will undoubtedly be making preparations for her family's Christmas, but there is one present she has already had delivered.

The future queen, 43, had sent a special early gift to the Oak Cancer Centre in Sutton, where she donated a Christmas tree from her Together at Christmas concert earlier this month.

The centre, which is part of the Royal Marsden, a world-leading specialist cancer centre in London and Surrey, of which Kate is patron, shared a photograph of the dazzling spruce in all its glory on Instagram.

Talking about the kind Christmas gesture, the NHS trust said: "Thank you to HRH The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden with HRH The Prince of Wales, for donating a majestic Christmas tree from the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service, held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a tartan burgundy coat for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

We'd also like to thank Stephen Phair at @premier_plants for donating the decorations and for his time decorating it so beautifully [purple heart emoji]. You can see the tree in all its glory in the entrance of the Oak Cancer Centre in Sutton. @princeandprincessofwales #christmas #cancerhospital #nhs #christmastree

Kate's special link to the Royal Marsden

The Royal Marsden is particularly special to Kate as it is where she underwent her cancer treatment after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2024.

Kate has ensured to keep the charity close to her heart, and last week, visited the Ever After Garden, which raises funds for the organisation. The garden in Chelsea, west London, was designed as a tranquil space where people can remember loved ones they have lost to cancer by planting a rose in their memory.

© Kensington Palace Kate made a special visit to the Ever After Garden

The garden this year features more than 30,000 illuminated white roses, each planted in someone’s memory. Following her visit, Kate said: "Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope." She signed off the message with the letter 'C'."

Kate previously issued a statement via a spokesperson for Kensington Palace about the incredible impact the Royal Marsden had on her life while trying to cope with her diagnosis.

"The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."