Princess Kate goes back to 'country girl' roots in houndstooth skirt

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' rural chic is timeless

In this way, Kate has truly gotten back to her country girl roots this year. The term 'country girl' was first associated with Kate in 2011 in the lead-up to her wedding. Shortly before her and William's big day at Westminster Abbey, the couple's floral creative designer, Shane Connolly, told the BBC: "The aim is that the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural, and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British."

Though Kate now lives with William and their children in Windsor, she grew up in rural Berkshire, where her sister, Pippa Middleton, still resides.