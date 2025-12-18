Princess Kate goes back to 'country girl' roots in houndstooth skirt

In the photo, Kate beamed while wearing a head-to-toe country chic look. Characterised by waxed farmer-style jackets, frilly collars, and wool skirts in heritage patterns, this aesthetic is synonymous with classic British elegance, and has been modernised in recent years by brands like Fairfax & Favor and Holland Cooper.
Kate embraced this look as she donned a khaki jacket over a white blouse with a frilly pie-crust collar (made famous by her later mother-in-law, Princess Diana) and a navy jumper. The shining star of her look was her statement houndstooth skirt, which pooled around her legs as she sat in the grass with her husband and their brood.
Kate's country girl wardrobe
It's not the first time Kate has gone full country girl and embraced earthy tones this year. On 18 September, she paired a brown tweed skirt by Ralph Lauren with an olive suede jacket by ME + EM as she stepped out in Frogmore Gardens with Melania Trump during the US state visit to the UK.
Similarly, the royal donned the same Ralph Lauren skirt with a Barbour jacket (it doesn't get more country chic than that) and Really Wild boots on an away day to Northern Ireland to celebrate those behind the textile industry on 14 October.
In this way, Kate has truly gotten back to her country girl roots this year. The term 'country girl' was first associated with Kate in 2011 in the lead-up to her wedding. Shortly before her and William's big day at Westminster Abbey, the couple's floral creative designer, Shane Connolly, told the BBC: "The aim is that the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural, and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British."
Fashion stylist Constance Richardson is a huge fan of this aesthetic on Kate. She tells us of the royal's Christmas card look: "It's the kind of look that feels entirely natural, unforced and true to Kate's timeless style…The soft knit, relaxed silhouette, and muted tones feel intentionally low-key, perfectly in tune with the outdoor setting and family moment."
The stylist has also shared her tips for recreating Kate's aesthetic. Keep scrolling if you are keen to get the country girl look for yourself.
"Stick to earthy, neutral tones like cream and brown instead of black and white, which are much more attuned with the countryside.
Incorporate subtle checks like tweed or heritage-inspired textures, which add depth while keeping the look understated and timeless.
Keep the fit relaxed but intentional. Nothing tight or overly styled, the ease is what makes it work so well.
Let texture do the work. Knits, natural fibres, and subtle layering replace the need for statement pieces or bold patterns.
Minimal makeup and softly styled hair complete that fresh, outdoorsy look that Kate masters so well."