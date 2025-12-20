Queen Camilla pays tribute to 'utterly fabulous' Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman following Strictly final

Like millions across the nation, Queen Camilla is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing, which has been hosted jointly by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman since 2014. The pair have both been part of the Strictly family for decades, with Tess acting as a co-presenter since the first series, while Claudia hosted sister show It Takes Two from the second series, before joining the main show as a presenter in its eighth series.

Earlier this year, Tess and Claudia confirmed that they would be jointly stepping away from the show, and as they presented their final live episode of the show, they received a special message from Queen Camilla, ahead of the results being announced.

Read out by Craig Revel Horwood, who has also been on the show since it first aired in 2004, the message read: "Dear Tess and Claudia, as you prepare to take your final twirl, I just wanted to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week. I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour.

"If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all. The warmth, compassion and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show's success. I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous."

Camilla's message concluded: "I wish you both every success in wherever life’s journey takes you next. But as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing: Keeeeeeeep dancing! With warmest gratitude and admiration, Camilla R." The royal's message was subsequently shared on social media.

The pair were visibly moved, with gasps when they heard that it was Camilla who sent the message.

© Getty Camilla is known to be a fan of the show

There was also another royal appearance during the final, as the Duchess of Edinburgh showed up to wish the best to contestant Ellie Goldstein, who had returned to the show for a final group dance.

As people reflected on the series, Duchess Sophie appeared to praise the model. In a message, she said: "I'm Patron of MENCAP and Ellie is one of our amazing supporters. She has dispelled quite a number of perceptions of people with learning disabilities."