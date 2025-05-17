Strictly fans convinced Zara Tindall is signing up for show following cryptic post

Although we're months away from the start of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, there's already plenty of speculation over who will be competing.

This week, Mike Tindall sent the rumour mill into overdrive when he seemed to hint that his wife, Zara Tindall, could be tempted to sign up for the BBC series. The former rugby player shared a snap of Zara in ballroom hold with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke and teased: "I always said she would be great on Strictly! @mrantondubeke."

Anton was quick to respond, with the former pro saying: "I'll come out of retirement!"

© Instagram Zara and Anton enjoyed a dance together

Fans were also hopeful that Zara would be tempted to sign up for the show. One wrote: "100%!! The Glitterball's yours Zara," and a second added: "Please make this happen, we need to see it!" and a third posted: "I could see Zara doing great on Strictly Come Dancing."

Mike's reality TV past

If Zara did end up signing up for the show, she would be following in the footsteps of her husband who competed on I'm a Celebrity in 2022. The father-of-three finished in fourth place.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Mike took part in the series in 2022

Despite being a member of the royal family, Mike revealed that he didn't need to seek their permission to compete on the ITV show, but he sought the permission out of courtesy.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, he revealed: "You don't want to upset anyone. I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'."

Royal signing?

Zara isn't the only person linked to the royal family who is being rumoured for this year's Strictly. Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has reportedly been approached by producers for the upcoming series.

The cookbook author is reportedly "at the top" of the wish list for the show and that his name was "sounded out" last year, although ultimately, the 50-year-old was not part of the line-up.

© Getty Will Tom be on the new series?

Camilla would be thrilled if her son did end up taking part, with the royal previously sharing how big a fan of the show she is. Last year during a visit to the Royal Voluntary Service, she said: "I would love to do it because I’ve always wanted to tap dance. So in my dotage perhaps it’s something I could take up."

The royal even had a small lesson with Strictly pro Johannes Radebe.

Other names

Numerous other celebrities are also rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming 2025 series. Other names include former footballer Ashley Cain, presenter Angelica Bell and actress Miranda Hart.

© Instagram Would you love to see Stacey on the show?

Stacey Solomon, who has several shows on the BBC, is also being tipped as a possible contestant. Back in 2022, the Loose Women panellist said: "I would never say never, but I am a terrible dancer, an absolutely terrible dancer. I don’t know why, but I have no rhythm when it comes to movement."