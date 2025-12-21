Zara and Mike Tindall take to the slopes for lavish family ski break

Zara and Mike Tindall took a break from the pre-Christmas rush this weekend as they jetted off to Austria for a family ski trip. Taking to Instagram on 21 December, former England rugby star Mike shared a video from the trip which saw him and Zara take to the slopes alongside their children, as well as Zara's brother Peter Phillips, his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, and his daughters.

Though it's likely the full Tindall and Phillips brood were present on the trip, the photo Mike shared showed Mia Tindall, 11, Lena Tindall, seven, and Savannah Phillips, 15. Zara and Mike are also parents to Lucas, four, while Peter shares not only Savannah but also 13-year-old Isla with his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips.

© Instagram Zara and Mike enjoyed a pre-Christmas trip to Austria

The family stayed at Chalet 47 and made the most of the time outside and in the apres ski hangout.

© Instagram Mike shared a video from their recent ski trip on Instagram

Zara, who is a professional equestrian, looked right at home as she posed for a selfie with her husband in their ski coats and salopettes. "Great family ski trip with a lot of mates, lots of laughs, and lots of memories!," Mike penned on Instagram, summing up the trip.

What's next for Zara and Mike?

Once they have enjoyed a family Christmas (the Tindalls often join the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas, as they did in 2024), royal fans will wait to see if Zara and Mike jet off for their annual New Year trip with a very different climate to the Austrian mountains.

The couple has made it an annual tradition to fly to Australia's Gold Coast every January for the Magic Millions carnival. The event is a highlight of the global equestrian calendar, combining high-profile thoroughbred horse sales with racing, polo, and showjumping.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their yearly trip in an interview ahead of last year's event, Zara told us: "We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

© Publishd/Shutterstock Mike and Zara made a glamorous appearance at the Magic Millions race day earlier this year

Reflecting on the opportunity to enjoy some winter sun, Zara added: "[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."