Exclusive: Zara Tindall shares why Australia will always be a 'home away from home' for her and husband Mike

For Zara and Mike Tindall, visiting Australia at the start of January has become an annual tradition.

In fact the couple, who have spent the past week attending the annual Magic Millions equestrian and auction event on the beautiful Gold Coast, regard the country - which is where they first met 21 years ago - as their 'home away from home'.

And in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Zara has revealed what exactly it is they love about their yearly trip Down Under.

Zara and Mike Tindall went to watch the Magic Millions Showjumping and Polo

"We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year," Zara tells HELLO! exclusively of the event, which comprises seven days of auctions and a major race meeting.

"[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

"We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year." Zara Tindall

Mike even got a chance to indulge in his love of karaoke while on the other side of the world, taking part in a karaoke competition during Magic Millions Gold, the first evening race meeting.

"Mike was a judge and even had a sing himself - he does love a Karaoke opportunity," Zara tells us. She, too, got a chance to enjoy one of her favourite activities, taking part in a relaxed beach horse race alongside her fellow ambassadors, the Duke of Sussex’s polo playing friend Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

However, her husband of 13 years didn’t follow in her footsteps and hop onto any horses. "Being smart about leaving things to the experts is where I excel," former rugby player Mike told us.

"Riding down the iconic Surfers' Paradise Beach in front of thousands of onlookers looks easy and impressive when the likes of Zara and Nacho jump on board their horses for the exhibition beach gallop on the morning of the Barrier Draw – they are effortless and expert and it is incredible watching them ride. Believe me, the best place for me is up close on the sideline cheering them on!"

Sporty Zara even keeps up her hobby in Aus

And while the couple's children Mia, who turns 11 this week, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, did not accompany their parents to Surfers' Paradise, they are also very fond of the region.

"The kids have spent some time in Australia and really like it," Zara, 43, continues. "What is not to like about sun, surf, sea and a really chilled out atmosphere?"

Zara shakes up her winter wear for designer dresses

The royal Olympian and Mike spent the majority of their time on the Gold Coast last week attending Magic Millions events with other ambassadors including actress Elsa Pataky and Nacho.

Zara has also found time to enjoy some shopping trips, last week visiting Budds Beach, in the heart of Surfers’ Paradise, to indulge in a bit of retail therapy.

While in Australia, she has been lauded by fashion critics for her style choices, modelling dresses from designers like Rebecca Vallance and Leo Lin.

"It is so nice to peel off the winter coats and step out in the great summer fashion in Australia - even just for a short time! The styles are always fun and plenty of colour which just inspires a good time."

