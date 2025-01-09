Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Lucas Tindall's first royal appearance may be just around the corner
A split image of Lucas Tindall with Mike and Lucas Tindall with Peter

The youngest child of Mike and Zara Tindall may follow in the footsteps of his sister…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
10 minutes ago
Lucas Tindall caught the attention of royal fans last week when showed off his fun and cheeky side at Cheltenham races on New Year's Day.

As the three-year-old continues to grow up, his lively personality is becoming more and more apparent. However, we are yet to see the youngster alongside his royal cousins and senior members of the Firm.

young boy celebrating in white shirt© Getty Images
Lucas has certainly inherited his parents' competitiveness

This could all change very soon, as his fourth birthday approaches in March. Lucas' first official appearance alongside his royal family members could be as soon as this Easter.

Prince Louis, was first seen at the Royal Family's annual Easter celebrations at Windsor when he was four, as was Prince William.

Prince Louis was also four when he attended his first Easter service© UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Louis was also four when he attended his first Easter service

What cannot go unnoticed is how much Lucas is taking after his "cheeky" cousin Prince Louis, who never fails to steal the show when he attends official royal outings

Prince William was four when he attended the Easter service for the first time© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Prince William was four when he attended the Easter service for the first time

Back in September, Lucas was the ultimate menace to his elder sister Lena and was pictured trying to pull her off a crate she was sitting on at the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire.

Lucas was pictured pulling at his sister's legs© GC Images
Lucas was pictured pulling at his sister's legs

As he pulled at his sister's legs, Lucas made direct eye contact with his dad, Mike Tindall, who didn't look best pleased.

Other family snaps from the day showed Lucas enjoying an ice cream whilst on Mike's shoulders, as well as falling over Lena in what appears to be the aftermath of him pulling at her legs.

Mike and Lucas couldn't go © GC Images
Mike and Lucas couldn't go

It's safe to say Mike has the sweetest bond with his son, and more photos from the family day out showed what a two of a kind they truly are, with the former rugby player being pictured throwing his son up in the air.

The day also showed what a close relationship Lucas has with his uncle, Peter Phillips. The duo made headlines with a slew of adorable photos showing the toddler playing and jumping on Peter's back.

Lucas couldn't resist but play with Mike's hat© GC Images
Lucas couldn't resist but play with Mike's hat

The playful physical contact with his nephew certainly delighted the businessman, as he was pictured beaming at his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, whilst Lucas was on his back.

Mike previously opened up about his son's copious energy in an interview with The Telegraph. He told the publication: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people.

Peter was very pleased to have the little one swinging from his neck© PA Images via Getty Images
Peter was very pleased to have the little one swinging from his neck

"He's such a typical boy. You almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won't sleep. You're built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."

