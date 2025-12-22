Prince William and Princess Kate interrupt Christmas break with festive post

The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted the countdown to Christmas with a heartwarming holiday message about the importance of love at this time of year. The royals got into the festive spirit with a surprise sneak peek from Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol service special, which was held earlier this month.

Canadian actor Eugene Levy, who was on the star-studded guest list at Kate's carol concert this year, narrated the preview video from outside Westminster Abbey, giving a moving speech about being with family at Christmastime. Prince William previously appeared on Levy's Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler, in October. "Love. That's an important word for me," the Schitt's Creek actor said. "It's kind of a how you live your life."

The video was interspersed with clips of Eugene being warmly greeted by the Princess of Wales inside the abbey ahead of the service. William and Kate were seen arriving for the service with their three children in tow: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and, Prince Louis, seven.

"It starts with family and then generally spreads right through your associations through your friends," Eugene continued. The Waleses then all headed to the 'connection tree' set up outside where the children wrote their names on a loop of red paper hung in a chain formation on a Christmas tree.

"Christmas is the one day when your family is together," the actor spoke from the heart. At the end of the video, Eugene reflected on the service: "I'm glad that i'm here when love is such a predominant message here today." The Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special airs on Christmas Eve at 7.25pm on ITV.

© Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Eugene Levy at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate's star-studded 2025 carol concert

The Princess of Wales hosted her fifth annual Together at Christmas carol service on 5 December, 2025. The concert, which has been going on since 2021, celebrates the work and contributions of volunteers and members of the community, and has a starry guest list each year.

This year's A-list attendees included Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, who performed a reading during the service, actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, Katie Melua, Dan Smith, and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Kate's moving message about 'love'

Ahead of the carol service, Kate penned an open letter about love, which was given to guests attending the concert.

"At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence," the royal wrote.

She continued: "These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong. Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together. Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we. We are drawn by an instinctive pull towards belonging and connection."

"Even with all the rushing around and familiar traditions, there is a quieter sense of what it calls out in us. There is a softness to the season that reminds us of something easy to forget; that what we do matters. Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another - they rippled outwards touching lives we may never see."