Prince Louis snatches Christmas present from Prince William in hilarious moment - watch

Prince Louis never fails to charm during royal outings, and Christmas Day at Sandringham was no exception. The seven-year-old prince was joined by his brother and sister, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, along with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other senior royals for the traditional post-service walkabout.

The boys looked suitably smart in navy overcoats and white shirts, while Charlotte wore a stunning light beige coat dress as they made their way to St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.

Prince George led the way to greet the crowds, wishing them a Merry Christmas with a huge smile, and Princess Charlotte delighted members of the public as she stopped to take selfies with them.

As usual, it was Prince Louis who had the crowds laughing as he couldn't hide his excitement at an unexpected Christmas gift. It was handed to Prince William, but his youngest son quickly swiped it from him after hearing "that's for Louis".

HELLO!'s Alexandra Hurtado was there to witness the moment and said it was one of her highlights: "A giant Lindt chocolate ball was given to Prince William for his youngest son and Prince Louis seemed very excited to receive the chocolate as he swiped it from his dad’s hands and hugged the gift. Cheeky Louis! It was definitely one of the highlights of the morning."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Louis held on tightly to his huge Lindt chocolate ball

Louis was very cute, cradling the chocolate after taking it from his dad, before proceeding to carry it with him for the rest of the walkabout. He was also spotted carrying an enormous teddy bear with him following the church service.

Prince Louis' most mischievous moments

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is known for his cheeky moments, particularly his infamous animated facial expressions. Royal fans might remember the late Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, when a four-year-old Louis pulled faces throughout the parade, including sticking his tongue out at his mother, Princess Kate.

He even put his hand over her mouth, which prompted a hilarious reaction from Zara Tindall's husband Mike, who was seated one row behind and gave a sign that he was watching him.

© Getty Images Prince Louis is known for his cheeky antics

For his first Christmas Day appearance at Sandringham, Prince Louis had everyone laughing again when he showed off his outfit to the crowds. In 2022, the young royal delighted onlookers with his surprise appearance and opened his double-breasted navy jacket lined with a faux fur collar to reveal his cute red corduroy shorts and knee-high navy socks underneath.