Princess Kate steals the show at Sandringham in Christmassy coat dress

The Princess of Wales looked absolutely resplendent as she led the other members of the British royal family at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church on Thursday, 25 December. She appeared alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

For good reason, the 43-year-old has become one of the greatest beacons of inspiration in contemporary royal style, thanks to her championing of British designers, versatility in colour and patterns, and love for a timeless silhouette.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at church with their children

Hence, it comes as no surprise that she stole the show on Christmas Day, in one of her most beautiful brown tartan coats: the BLAZÉ MILANO Lahloo Anyway midi coat, which she has worn four times before. As for her accessories, she opted for a chocolate brown fascinator adorned with a snowflake from Juliette Millinery, with a brown and beige silk scarf tucked around her neck, rounding it all off with the best chocolate brown boots that perfectly co-ordinated with her headwear.

The Princess of Wales' soft tartan look serves two meaningful purposes: not only does the print respectfully pay tribute to Scotland and Scottish heritage, but the warm dark colours allowed her daughter to shine. After Princess Charlotte played piano at the 'Together at Christmas' carol service on Friday, 5 December, it seems that her mother is using her style to signal that she's beginning to make way for the ten-year-old to rise to her public-facing role and duties.

© Getty Princess Kate holds hands with Prince Louis as they arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Meanwhile, Prince William looked as dapper as ever in a long navy overcoat, with an equally festive scarf beside her. The kids were all dressed immaculately for the occasion too, with Princes George and Louis matching with each other and their father. They opted for similar navy overcoats, pairing it with a crisp white shirt and smart patterned navy tie.

The 10-year-old Princess Charlotte was the spitting image of her mother, wearing a much lighter outfit than the rest of the family: she wore the most beautiful beige coat dress with a pop of brown at the collar and sleeves.

WATCH: Prince George wishes crowds a merry Christmas as he joins royals at Christmas Day church service

Princess Kate's Christmas outfits this year

For her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service, which took place at Westminster Abbey on Friday, 5 December, the Princess of Wales kicked off her unbelievably elegant streak of fabulous festive outfits.

She donned the most wonderful forest green coat dress by Catherine Walker, a designer known for sleek tailoring favoured by high-profile diplomatic figures, and closely associated with her designs for the late Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William.

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' carol service on Friday, 5 December

Underneath, the 43-year-old donned a skirt, which was identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram as a pleated wool tartan skirt embellished with crystals evenly spaced from top to bottom from Miu Miu, the high-fashion label that has provided her with many a festive look since Christmas Day back in 2017.

With its crystal touch to a heritage tartan print, the skirt is the perfect way for the Princess of Wales to put her own modern edge on a very traditional festive look, signalling her fashion-forward approach to spinning the classics.

© Miu Miu The Princess of Wales' Miu Miu skirt from the Christmas carol service

Constance Richardson, a fashion expert and luxury stylist, spoke to HELLO! about the Princess of Wales' iconic skirt, and told us how you can go about trying to re-create the look at home.

"The Princess of Wales delivered a beautifully polished festive look," she began, "pairing her deep green Catherine Walker coat with a crystal-embellished Miu Miu tartan skirt that gives the traditional check a subtle, modern sparkle."

On how to try it out yourself on a budget, she advised: "Start with a simple tartan or pleated midi, which can be easy to find on the high street at this time of year, and add sew-on crystals or heat-fix gems along the pleats or waistband for that same light-catching finish."

Princess Kate's outfit for the annual Christmas lunch

A week and a half later, the Princess of Wales showed off another festive outfit that kept up her brilliant streak this season, for the royal pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales on the way to a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family

For the occasion, the mother–of-three opted for a red satin bow dress from one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich, from their Autumn/Winter '19 collection. It has a coquettish contrasting white print for an extra joyful, festive feel.