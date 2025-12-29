Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's closest advisor quits as head of their charity – read statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set for a major change as one of their closest advisors, James Holt, has quit his role as the Executive Director of the couple's charity, Archewell.

James Holt has been at the helm of Archewell since 2021, but was previously their PR chief from 2019 to 2021, a turbulent time for the couple during which they stepped back from their senior royal duties and moved to the US. He also featured in the couple's 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, where he gave behind-the-scenes insights into the tumultuous time that followed their 2018 wedding.

© Getty James Holt attended the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018

James Holt steps down from Archewell

Of his decision to step back from his role, James said: "Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and James Holt during the Invictus Games 2022

"From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference," the statement continued.

"From the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit - someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance. Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life.

"These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day," he added. "After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it's time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I'll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead."

© Getty James recognised a "kindred spirit" in Meghan Markle

The statement concluded: "I'll miss my colleagues deeply, and I'm grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they've done - for me, and for the countless people we've worked to support."

Harry and Meghan address James' departure

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in Montecito, California, said of James' departure: "James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary. As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies."

What will James Holt's work entail now?

Though James is stepping back as Archewell's executive director, he is not leaving the organisation behind altogether.

"James Holt will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the couple and Archewell Philanthropies, supporting their humanitarian trips overseas in 2026," a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has said.

A tricky time

James' departure from team Sussex comes at a difficult time for the Archewell charity, with three staff members having been let go, including Kirsten Slevin, the director of programmes and operations.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harry and Meghan's publicist stepped back recently

Added to this, earlier this week, it was announced that the couple had lost their eleventh publicist in five years, after Meredith Maines, their chief communications officer, stepped down after less than a year.

What is Archewell?

Archewell is an organisation that Prince Harry and Meghan established in October 2020. Under the Archewell umbrella is the non-profit Archewell Foundation and the media companies like Archewell Productions, which has produced several high-profile projects for Netflix, including Harry & Meghan, but also the Invictus Games series Heart of Invictus and Meghan's standalone lifestyle series, As Ever.

© Netflix Archewell produced As Ever with Netflix

The name is derived from that of their son, Prince Archie, who was born in 2019.