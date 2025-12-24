Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sat on the floor' in distress as their dog underwent emergency surgery - details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left shaken when their beloved beagle, Guy, suffered a serious accident in 2017. In a new interview, their former vet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, revealed that the couple "sat on the floor" of his clinic while Guy underwent surgery to repair his injured "wrists".

"Meghan rang me from Canada, where she was living at the time, to say Guy, her beagle, had escaped and had been found with two busted 'wrists' [the carpus]. Would I operate? I agreed and she brought him over," The Supervet star revealed in an interview with The Times. "The Duke and Duchess sat on the floor. We had cake. Guy was fixed."

Thankfully, the operation was a success, and the couple later sent a heartfelt note of gratitude to the professor. "He lived until January this year and I had a wonderful note of gratitude from Meghan, which was sweet," added Noel.

© Instagram Meghan adopted Guy in 2015

Back in January, Meghan shared her 'devastation' following the death of her beloved rescue pup, Guy. In an emotive video montage shared on her Instagram account, Meghan released a series of rare photographs and personal clips of her pet dog from over the years – including her son, Prince Archie, taking Guy for a walk.

In a lengthy caption, the Duchess explained her pet's backstory, writing: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

WATCH: Meghan Markle 'devastated' following death of rescue dog Guy

"They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

Paying tribute to the pup, she continued: "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom…. he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

LISTEN: Why 2026 could look very different for Prince Harry and his family

Meghan also shared the difficulties her dog endured in the latter years of his life, writing: "He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."