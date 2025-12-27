Prince William and Prince Harry's estrangement will reach a 'flashpoint' in 2026

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's estrangement will continue into next year, astrologer Debbie Frank, who was a close confidante of Diana, Princess of Wales, has warned.

Speaking exclusively to us, Debbie noted that the month of May, in particular, will be a "flashpoint" for the royal brothers' already-strained relationship.

"Harry enters 2026 filled with motivation to power himself up with his goals and ambitions," Debbie said. "The year offers plenty of opportunity to make fresh starts and enter into new joint ventures that promise excitement and opportunity. Yet, Harry will also inevitably meet some challenges along the way which require him to adjust his thinking and plans.

"The New Moon on 16 May is a flashpoint for his relationship with his brother which requires careful handling. Can he find a way to mend fences in the month of June?"

Furthermore, Debbie noted that by the end of 2026, Harry will strive to "negotiate his role" within the royal family.

"The Full Moon on 26 October flashes across the royal family's charts, picking up Harry's Pluto, planet of powerful transformation. This is likely to focus his mind on his position within the family, with a ripple effect through the rest of the year. Harry strives to negotiate his role and is set to come up with a solution before the end of 2026."

© Getty Images Debbie noted that by the end of 2026, Harry will strive to "negotiate his role" within the royal family

Harry and William's estrangement

The last time King Charles' sons were in a room together was believed to be in August 2024, when they both attended the funeral of their maternal uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana's sister Jane.

The princes both attended the service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk although they did not interact with one another. They also reportedly chose not to sit near each other, a decision that underscored the continuing tensions between them.

© Getty Images William and Harry are believed to have last seen each other in August 2024 at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes

Prior to this, William and Harry's previous encounter would have been in May 2023 at the King's coronation. Even then, their interactions were minimal, hinting at the unresolved issues that have plagued their relationship since Harry quit working royal life in 2020. The strain started long before though in 2016, when William reportedly expressed concerns over Harry's fast-developing relationship with his now-wife Meghan Markle.

And following the fallout from Harry's various TV interviews and the publication of his tell-all memoir Spare, the two brothers have not had contact.

Harry's hopes for reconciliation

The California-based Duke has publicly spoken about his desire to reconcile with his family. He last saw his father Charles in person in September 2025 for tea at Clarence House. Harry had not seen Charles for 19 months prior.

The meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, we understand, and a window was left clear in both men's diaries. So, it was a welcome boost for Harry when his father agreed to it, despite the meeting only lasting under an hour.

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry pictured leaving Clarence House in September 2025, after having tea with his father King Charles

"He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that," a source, who has known Harry for many years, told us at the time.

"I don't think he's completely dropped the idea of feeling that he has been wronged in certain ways by the institution, but he would rather the opportunity for reconciliation. With the passing of time, everything softens, especially when close family members are ill; that focuses the mind somewhat. He's willing to be a bit more at peace with things, rather than battling constantly. It's taken its toll."