Princess Kate's nanny Maria's daily duties with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo joined the family back in 2014 when Prince George was eight months old.

Ten years on, Maria is still working for William and Kate, helping them take care of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the children are now at school much of the week at Berkshire's prestigious Lambrook, there is still much to be done with the young royals out of school hours. Gone are the days of nappy changes and weaning; now we imagine Maria will be spending her days juggling the trios' activities and homework schedules.

HELLO! spoke to nanny Louenna Hood, author of Your Baby’s First Year, who trained at the famous Norland College in Bath just as the Wales' nanny Maria did.

© Getty Maria often wears her Norland uniform, see here at Princess Charlotte's christening back in 2015

Louenna told us about a Norland Nanny's role in a family with school age children.

"A Norland Nanny’s role changes as their charge grows, although you don’t become less busy!" she revealed.

Organisation is key

"With children at school during the day you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after school sports and clubs.

"Organisation is key for making each child has a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children into school each day in the right uniform or sports kit."

© Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied by their parents at Lambrook School

She refers to children's uniforms, telling us: "Children of this age are growing rapidly and will go through sudden growth spurts. A nanny’s job is to make sure all clothes and shoes fit correctly and are labelled accordingly - our sewing lessons at college cover this.

"Planning nutritional evening meals to satisfy hungry children is an important part of our role. Liaising with school menus and planning ahead to make sure they don’t have fish pie for lunch and dinner."

© Pool/Max Mumby Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo (pictured with Princess Charlotte)

Supporting each child as an individual

The job is about caring for each child as an individual, and this approach influences the daily schedule, reveals Louenna.

"Each child has individual characters and personalities and as a nanny our job is to plan activities which engage our little ones," she explains. "This might be letting off steam playing football or setting up an art activity.

"A nanny will be expected to support each child with their homework and make it as fun and interesting as possible. Depending on how each individual child learns, we might set up a homework station in the garden or in an indoor den, to stop boredom and resistance setting in.

"Being a support, and alliance to your charge is increasingly important as the children grow into young adults. Car journeys usually prove a great place to become a listening ear, so you understand what your charge is finding difficult at school or what they are particularly enjoying."

© WPA Pool The royal children have been seen more frequently in recent years

Promoting independence

Teaching children to do things for themselves is a key principle for a Norland Nanny, and we expect Maria Borallo may work this way in the Wales household.

Louenna says: "Promoting independence is part of our role, teaching our charges to take responsibility and use their initiative by praising these actions is key for a child’s self-esteem.

"It can be as simple as making their bed in the morning or learning to make scrambled eggs for breakfast. We become their teachers and it’s more important that we teach these skills than just do the tasks ourselves.

"There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the joy in a little one’s face when they’ve achieved a task that they couldn’t once do.

