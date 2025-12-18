Is this Princess Eugenie's new nanny? Mystery guest at royal Christmas lunch explained

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were seen smiling on Tuesday as they arrived at the King's annual pre-Christmas meal, however, it appears that the royal pair were joined by another guest.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooskbank, were seen alongside a mystery woman who wore a stylish nose-ring and two-toned black-and-blonde hair. Their guest was seen sitting behind the royal couple, alongside the couple's two children, August, four and Ernest, two.

While it's uncertain who the woman joining the pair are, she is likely the nanny for the royal couple's children. Jack and Eugenie are often busy, splitting their time between their Portugal home in CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, and their London abode, Ivy Cottage.

The pair also have busy jobs, with Eugenie working as an art gallery director, while Jack is a marketing executive. The couple were previously able to rely on Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, who enjoyed being a hands-on grandmother, however, after being implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the 66-year-old has stepped back.

Eugenie is known to be a hands-on mother, and speaking to the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2024, about motherhood, she said: "Becoming a parent is the most special, mind-blowing experience of a person's life. My children make my world go around. It’s made me hungrier to do the work.

"I want to educate my children and all young people about being vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic towards each other. I don’t want anyone to reach the age of 21 having not heard about modern slavery, like I did."

Nanny on duty

Eugenie's mystery guest wasn't the only nanny seen at the event, as the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen arriving with theirs, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Maria Teresa was seen in the back of the car alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and she looked stunning for the event, opting to wear a red cardigan with a festive design on its collar.

© Getty Images William and Kate's nanny was also at the event

Maria has worked for the Wales family for over 10 years, joining their team in 2014 when the young Prince George was just eight months old. Maria graduated from Norland College, whose graduates often go on to serve as nannies for royals and A-listers.

Royal nannies

Eugenie and Jack have used nannies before, and back in 2021, the royal couple were seen with a childminder as they landed at Scotland in order to visit the late Queen.

© James Shaw/Shutterstock Eugenie and Jack have used childcare in the past

Eugenie and her Beatrice were themselves looked after by a nanny, named Alison Wordley, as young children, and they even served as flower girls at her wedding.