Prince William switches on 'protective dad mode' in unseen footage

Christmas Day 2025 was all about Princess Charlotte, who displayed a never-before-seen confidence during the royal walkabout at Sandringham.

The 10-year-old spoke to the crowds independently of the Prince and Princess of Wales, earning comparisons to her great aunt, Princess Anne, for her approachability and friendly nature.

Videos from the royal's visit to church saw the young Princess lag behind her family as she stopped to chat and take photos. In one video, Prince William calls for Charlotte to hurry along. "Charlotte," Prince Wiliam was heard saying, as the youngster smiled for photographs with members of the public. "I'm coming," she replied, before catching up with her family.

© Alamy Live News. Princess Charlotte took pictures with well-wishers

While this video delighted royal watchers, another unseen clip from Christmas morning warmed the hearts of the public, as Prince William checked on his daughter's welfare, in a move many parents will relate to.

The lesser-seen clip, posted by X user @Royalbelle_, sees William across the path from Charlotte, watching on as she takes photos and calling out: "Charlotte, you okay?" With the youngster smiling back as she leans into the crowd.

Prince William can then be seen watching on proudly. A social media user shared the clip, captioning it: "Protective dad mode! Prince William checks his daughter is okay, and then beaming with pride as Charlotte poses for a photo with well-wishers." Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Prince William's protective dad moment

Fellow fans lapped up the video, commenting on both the pride of the Prince of Wales and Charlotte's similarity to her mother, Princess Kate.

"The Wales men now have two women to wait for while they meet and greet as many as possible! Princess Charlotte - like her mom - clearly enjoying the crowd," one praised, while another wrote: "Charlotte is going to THE JEWEL of the family!! She has QUEEN energy already!! I love it!! She's remarkable!! And she is so mature!! I just can't get over it. What a sweet video. Her Dad is one proud PaPa!!"

Greeting the crowds

The royal fan who commented on Princess Charlotte taking after mum Kate in her penchant for chatting with the public could well be onto something – and it's a trait the future Queen has recognised in herself.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte both love chatting to the public

Back in 2016, the Princess confessed during an appearance in the Queen at Ninety documentary: "I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."

Even last year on Christmas Day, the Princess ended up being separated from her family as she took the time to speak with well-wishers who had gathered outside the church. Kate quipped, "I think I've lost my family."