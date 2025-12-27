Watch the moment Princess Charlotte hailed as 'Princess Anne in the making' as she stops for Christmas Day selfie

It's often been said that Princess Charlotte takes after her mother the Princess of Wales, but on Christmas Day the ten-year-old royal sparked similarities with another royal relative – Princess Anne.

As she joined the royal family on their walk back to Sandringham House, where they were spending Christmas Day, following the church service at St Mary Magdalene, Charlotte happily stopped to chat to well-wishers and posed for photographs.

In HELLO!'s video above, one royal fan is heard saying, "Oh look she's doing a selfie, bless, so sweet."

"That is so cool. Oh look at her, she's a Princess Anne in the making, without a doubt," another well-wisher remarked. Watch the video above.

Princess Anne, 75, is consistently crowned one of the most hard-working royals, topping the list of number of engagements carried out by members of The Firm. Charlotte, meanwhile, is often credited for her poise and good manners especially during public occasions, following not only in her mother Kate's footsteps but also seemingly Princess Anne's.

Future Princess Royal?

As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate, Charlotte could be styled The Princess Royal – Princess Anne's current title – when her father becomes King, but that depends on a number of factors.

© Alamy Live News. Princess Charlotte received flowers, teddies and chocolates from fans on Christmas Day

The title is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign, so in this case it would be Charlotte, but only if the current user, Anne, is no longer using it. Princess Elizabeth was never known as the Princess Royal for example, because her aunt Princess Mary was in possession of the title when Elizabeth's father George VI became King. Similarly, if Princess Anne is still using the title when her nephew William ascends the throne, he will not be able to bestow it upon his daughter Charlotte.

Even then, the Princess Royal title is not automatically awarded to the eldest daughter of the sovereign. The Late Queen only bestowed the title of Princess Royal on her daughter Anne in June 1987 even though it had been vacant since 1965, after the death of Princess Mary.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Anne attended the Christmas Day walkabout with her family

Taking after mum Kate

During the Christmas Day walkabout, Christmas spoke to plenty of fans who had stood outside in the cold and lined the walk back to the main house. Her mum Kate has admitted in the past that she spends too long chatting to the people she meets and she's even been known to stay later at some of her royal engagements.

In the Queen at Ninety documentary, released in 2016, the Princess confessed: "I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."

And last year on Christmas Day, the Princess ended up being separated from her family as she took the time to speak with well-wishers who had gathered outside the church. Kate quipped: "I think I've lost my family."

Charlotte and Kate's piano duet

Princess Charlotte joined her mother for a special piano duet, which was shown during the broadcast of the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service on Christmas Eve.

Mother and daughter sat together at the instrument to play a piece they know well by Scottish composer Erland Cooper called Holm Sound. Kate played using only her left hand, while Charlotte played with just her right in Windsor Castle's Inner Hall.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Princess Charlotte played a piano duet with mum Kate

Scottish composer Erland Cooper later told BBC Breakfast: "I'd had a chat with the Princess earlier in the year and I knew she enjoyed playing this piece of music with family.

"It was a big surprise to be invited to Windsor Castle just last week and hear it performed by a pair of princesses. I didn't need to give direction, they were so good."

He added: "Performing in front of a film crew and the person who wrote the music is a nerve-wracking thing for anybody, I'm sure. They played it several times and then they asked me to have a wee go as well and I gave a few pointers. But I didn't need to. I think I was there as a cheerleader."

He described Charlotte as "very confident", adding: "She played it really well. She plays it so beautifully."