Why Prince William and Kate's beloved nanny was really given a special honour

Among the starry names (Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo, we're looking at you) and sports icons such as Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood, a few more personal choices were added to this year's New Year Honours list, including Prince William and Princess Kate's nanny of 11 years, Maria Teresa Turrion.

The Norland nanny received the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), an honour bestowed personally by the King to thank individuals who have given loyal service to the monarch or the royal family. This differs from the honours given to sportspeople and actors, who often receive MBEs and knighthoods.

© Getty Images Maria Teresa Turrion is nanny to the Wales children

The personal honour

Maria Teresa Turrion's honour is a personal gift from the monarch, forming part of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO). Unlike many other honours, it is purely down to the monarch to decide who receives it, rather than being granted on the advice of government ministers or overseen by independent committees.

Because it is purely given at the discretion of His Majesty, it reflects a direct and personal expression of gratitude, making it an extra special honour.

© Getty Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the Wales family since 2014

Though the Wales family nanny is mostly a behind-the-scenes role, royal watchers know how dedicated she is to the young royals, with many taking to social media to share their delight that she has been recognised.

One comment summed up the feelings of many, reading: "Well deserved. It shows how much of an asset she has been, especially over many years. I'm sure they consider her like family at this point. The Waleses are very lucky to have had a good experience, and vice versa. I couldn't imagine holding such a prestigious position as hers."

© Getty Images William and Kate's nanny attended the royal's pre-Christmas lunch in 2025

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' nanny isn't the first royal caregiver to become important to Prince William, however. His and his brother, Prince Harry, had a close bond with their own nanny, Tiggy Pettifer - in fact, the Princes are now godparents to Tiggy's sons with Prince William making Tiggy's son Tom – then aged eight – a page boy at his 2011 wedding. The former nanny was also a special guest at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

Royal staff recognised in New Year Honours list

Maria Teresa Turrion isn't the only member of the royal family's team who made the prestigious list this year. It also recognised King Charles' medical team, including Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, who is the King's eye surgeon, Professor Charles Deakin, a travelling physician to Charles and Camilla, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles become Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for their service to the monarch.

Meanwhile, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, a driver for William and Kate, also received a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver).