Prince William and Kate's staff member quietly given royal honour – and it's not their nanny

Prince William and Princess Kate's staff members are being awarded the royal seal of approval this year with not one, but two, individuals receiving honours for their service to the Waleses.

The couple's driver, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, was awarded a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), making him part of a few select royal household staff to be personally recognised by King Charles, William's father.

Lance has served as a driver to the royal couple, ferrying them to and from official engagements and other private family duties. The accolade is intended to highlight his behind-the-scenes yet important role in the functioning of the British royals' day-to-day lives and operations.

What is the Royal Victorian Medal?

The Royal Victorian Medal is a personal award given by the British Sovereign to recognise the loyal work and service of civilians and non-commissioned military personnel to the royal family.

Sitting within the Royal Victorian Order, the medal is seen as a token of personal gratitude from the King himself to household members of staff. It was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 and is awarded in gold, silver and bronze categories.

Who else received a medal this year?

© Max Mumby/Indigo Maria Teresa is the nanny to the royal children George, Charlotte and Louis

The Waleses' driver was not the only member of household staff to receive the honour. The couple's nanny for their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, was also recognised for her service to the popular royals.

Spanish-born Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has made the New Year Honours list and was awarded a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver). She has cared for the children since 2014, following her training at Norland College in Bath, and has been spotted travelling with the Wales family on many royal occasions, whether that be overseas or during house moves around the country.

Fellow Norland trained nanny, Louenna Hood, author of Your Baby’s First Year, told us all about the daily lives of those working in service to royal children and exclusively said: "With children at school during the day, you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs.

"Organisation is key for making sure each child has a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit."

© Getty Images She has been spotted travelling around the country and the world with the family

Other royal staff recognised on the New Years Honours List

Made public on 29 December, the list that recognises outstanding service and achievement by people across the UK, also honoured members of King Charles' medical team.

© Getty Images The honours are a personal recognition from King Charles

Those receiving awards included the King's eye surgeon, Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, travelling physician to Charles and Camilla, Professor Charles Deakin, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles. They become Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for their service to the monarch.