Queen Mary pictured as palace issues update on Queen Margrethe's health

Queen Mary stepped out for a public engagement on Friday as the Danish royal palace shared an update on Queen Margrethe's health.

The former Danish monarch, 85, was hospitalised as a precaution on Thursday, after contracting a cold.

King Frederik's mother had been due to attend celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation in Hellerup on Thursday morning, but was forced to cancel her engagement.

In a statement issued on Friday, the palace said: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe is still hospitalised at Rigshospitalet on Friday morning.

"Her Majesty is recovering and in good spirits. Queen Margrethe is therefore expected to be discharged from Rigshospitalet and return to Fredensborg Palace during the weekend."

Meanwhile, Queen Mary, 53, visited the Danish Kidney Association's Dialysis Clinic on the island of Bornholm.

The Kidney Association runs three clinics for so-called guest dialysis. The guests at the clinics are dialysis patients from other parts of Denmark who want a break and a holiday from everyday life while also taking care of their dialysis. Mary has been patron of the Kidney Association since 2005.

The Australian-born royal did not make any remarks about her mother-in-law, but told news channel, TV 2, that it was "lovely" to be back in Bornholm.

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary also hosted a dinner at Kronborg Castle on Wednesday

Mary donned a denim button-up shirt with black wide-legged trousers and boots for her outing.

Meanwhile, King Frederik, 56, does not have any public engagements now, until Monday when he conducts his usual weekly audience.

Margrethe's last public appearance

Her Majesty joined Frederik and Mary at the memorial service for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Denmark's liberation, at Ryvangen Memorial Park in Copenhagen last Sunday.

Margrethe was all smiles as she arrived at the church wearing a blue checked skirt suit with a matching hat.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe at the service last Sunday

The royal, who abdicated in January 2024 after a 52-year-reign, has often been seen using a walking cane since undergoing back surgery two years.

Margrethe alluded that one of the reasons for her decision to abdicate was down to health issues.

© Getty The moment Queen Margrethe signed the declaration of abdication

She said in her New Year's address: "In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB