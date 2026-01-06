Queen Mary puts on 'show of solidarity' with significant gold brocade dress

Queen Mary and King Frederik hosted their final New Year levee of 2026 after hosting hundreds of diplomats at Amalienborg and Christiansborg Palaces over the past week.

Guests at the daytime receptions must adhere to a strict formal dress code, with Mary, 54, wowing in a gold brocade number for Tuesday's proceedings.

The Danish royal's choice of gown could be seen as a subtle show of support for Greenland, which faces a threat of a takeover after President Donald Trump said that the US "needed" the Danish territory for security reasons.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer Katie Daly, who regularly reports on Queen Mary's style, says: "In an increasingly uncertain time for Greenland, Queen Mary seemed to put on a show of solidarity as she stepped out for the New Year parade.

"This year, Mary could have recycled any dress from her collection, but she chose the gold style she wore during her and Frederik's first official visit to Greenland as King and Queen in July 2024. Not only a poignant choice, but also an elegant one as the gown features a full-length skirt and high neck that epitomise regal beauty."

It comes as the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Denmark released a joint statement on Tuesday, stating: "Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations."

The gown by Teri Jon was also worn by Queen Mary for the diplomatic corps reception in January 2025. Therefore the royal could be following in her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe's footsteps by choosing to wear a so-called cure dress. Margrethe had a royal blue dress, which she wore for 25 years consecutively to the New Year levees before introducing a new maroon gown in 2023.

Mary displayed her royal honours on her gown, including Denmark's highest award – the Order of The Elephant. She accessorised with Queen Lovisa's gold wedding bracelet, featuring pearls and diamonds, and Anne of Orange's diamond pendant earrings, which date back to the 1700s.